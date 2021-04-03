Space Jam: A New Legacy Trailer: LeBron James and Looney Tunes Team Up

After 25 years, Bugs Bunny and the Toon Squad are again!

Warner Bros. has launched the primary official trailer for “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” the long-awaited sequel to the 1996 basketball traditional that blended NBA gamers with Looney Tunes icons. The movie will launch theatrically in the US and on HBO Max on July 16.

This time round, Los Angeles Lakers celebrity LeBron James replaces NBA legend Michael Jordan because the face of the “Space Jam” franchise. Taking part in a heightened model of himself, James struggles to bond together with his tech-savvy son Dom (Ceyair J. Wright), who goals of being a online game developer. In an try and steal a few of James’ social media followers, a CGI humanoid named Al G Rhythm (Don Cheadle) sucks the father-son duo right into a digital actuality referred to as the “Warner 3000 leisure Server-verse.” With Don being held captive, James should defeat the formidable Goon Squad to avoid wasting his son and escape the Server-verse. So as to take action, he should reunite the Toon Squad, which features a banished Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Lola Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Porky Pig, Roadrunner and the remainder of the Looney Tunes.

This would be the first theatrically-released movie to function the enduring roster of “Looney Tunes” characters since “Looney Tunes: Again in Motion” debuted in 2003. Much like earlier hybrid movies, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” will function a mixture of live-action and conventional hand-drawn 2D animation with some CGI results.

The forged additionally consists of Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Inexperienced and Cedric Joe. Moreover, many gamers from the NBA and WNBA are set to make cameo appearances, together with Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike.

Watch the official trailer beneath.