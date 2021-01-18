Space Jam: A New Legacy y Godzilla vs. Kong muestran material en HBO Max

A new teaser for HBO Max has provided new material on Space Jam: A New Legacy and a fresh look at Godzilla vs. Kong.

This is one of the reminders that all Warner Bros. movies in 2021 will simultaneously hit theaters and HBO Max on the same day. This particular ad shows us Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Suicide Squad, In The Heights, Judas and the Black Messiah, Dune, The Many Saints of Newark, Warren File: Demon Bound, Mortal Kombat, Malignant, King Richard , Those Who Want Me Dead, Cry Macho, Tom & Jerry: the Movie and The Matrix 4.

This year, the biggest Warner Bros. premieres are coming to theaters and streaming on HBO Max the exact same day. What movie are you most excited for? https://t.co/6Ny7n8JUGk pic.twitter.com/UEMmDlMIy6 — HBO Max (@hbomax) January 16, 2021

Space Jam: A New Legacy will premiere on the platform on July 16 of this year and is the sequel to the original 1996 film. It will feature Lebron James, who already showed off his team jersey, and Xbox actually called out fans to help design a game related to the saga.