Entertainment

Space Jam: A New Legacy y Godzilla vs. Kong muestran material en HBO Max

January 18, 2021
1 Min Read

A new teaser for HBO Max has provided new material on Space Jam: A New Legacy and a fresh look at Godzilla vs. Kong.

This is one of the reminders that all Warner Bros. movies in 2021 will simultaneously hit theaters and HBO Max on the same day. This particular ad shows us Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Suicide Squad, In The Heights, Judas and the Black Messiah, Dune, The Many Saints of Newark, Warren File: Demon Bound, Mortal Kombat, Malignant, King Richard , Those Who Want Me Dead, Cry Macho, Tom & Jerry: the Movie and The Matrix 4.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will premiere on the platform on July 16 of this year and is the sequel to the original 1996 film. It will feature Lebron James, who already showed off his team jersey, and Xbox actually called out fans to help design a game related to the saga.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.