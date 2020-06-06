Space Power: 3 Things That Work About The Netflix Series And 4 Things That Don’t

On the finish of Might, Netflix unveiled Space Power, created by The Workplace‘s Greg Daniels and Steve Carell. Naturally, expectations have been excessive for this much-anticipated streaming sequence, however early critiques claimed it would not precisely take liftoff with its 10-episode introduction. Whereas it is secure to say that not each Greg Daniels office sitcom discovered its footing of their first seasons, it is arduous to know if this present will get a second spin with its excessive finances and sky-high expectations from the streaming service.

So, let’s check out three issues that work on this costly new sitcom and 4 issues that do not.