Spaceships and a world where the First World War never ended: this is this multiplayer FPS

Marauders presents a trailer and new details of an action and shooting video game for this new looter-shooter.

In 2020 we echoed in 3DJuegos de Marauder, a shooter inspired by Escape from Tarkov where the player was invited to loot spaceships. Its development has come a long way since then and now, under the name of Marauders, it is presented on Steam in collaboration with Team17 proposing a looter-shooter set in a timeline where the First World War never ended.

Small Impact describes it on Steam as a tactical multiplayer first-person shooter set in a 1990 in which the Great War never ended, the Earth has industrialized to a point of no return and many have fled to the stars. That’s where the player enters, in the role of a space pirate who seek to sweep the cosmos to save as much as they can and survive by any means necessary.

Sure, and that involves building and stealing ships, which can be modified to make it easier for the player to carry out daring forays across the stars. These can be done alone or in company of three other players, and will include tense first-person combat with other users and the AI. If you are lucky, you will be able to get out alive and invest the profits made in improvements.

At the moment there are no details about its launch, although its premiere on PC through Steam is guaranteed. Marauders has left a new gallery of images and a trailer where those interested can get an idea of ​​this dystopian time. In the meantime, you can take a look at other video games set in the First World War, these more historical ones, or the analysis of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

