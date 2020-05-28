SpaceX Launch Canceled Due to Weather Conditions – Variety

SpaceX was supposed to make historical past with NASA astronauts on Wednesday, however due to threatening climate situations in Florida, the launch has been referred to as off. One other try will probably be made on Saturday, Might 30, at 3:22 p.m. ET, climate allowing.

The mission, referred to as Demo-2, is the primary crewed launch within the historical past of Elon Musk’s firm. It’s additionally NASA’s first time sending astronauts into area since 2011.

President Donald Trump and vp Mike Pence had been among the many VIPs in attendance at Thursday’s launch at NASA’s Kennedy Area Heart.