SpaceX Launches Dragon Shipment Tablet To House Station, Rocket Touchdown At Sea

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX introduced its twenty first rocket of the 12 months as of late (August 29) and despatched a robot Dragon shipment pill to the Global House Station (ISS) earlier than touchdown at sea.

A two-stage Falcon 9 rocket introduced from Release Advanced 39A right here at NASA’s Kennedy House Middle at 3:14 a.m. EDT (0714 GMT), beginning the corporate’s twenty third shipment resupply undertaking to NASA’s area lab. The Dragon is full of greater than 2,200 kilos of provides, science experiments and {hardware}, together with a brand new robot arm that might be examined within the area station’s Bishop Airlock.
