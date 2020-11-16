General News

SpaceX Successfully Launches Second Mission to ISS

November 16, 2020
SpaceX efficiently despatched 4 astronauts on a six-month journey to the Worldwide House Station on Sunday night time, within the firm’s second crewed mission for NASA.

After the mission was delayed yesterday due to poor climate, a Crew Dragon spacecraft referred to as “Resilience” launched from Cape Canaveral, Fla., on prime of a Falcon 9 rocket at 7:27 p.m. ET.

The crew consisted of NASA astronauts Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins and Shannon Walker, in addition to Japan Aerospace Exploration Company’s Soichi Noguchi. Glover is the primary Black astronaut to take part in a long-duration mission to the ISS. They’ll spend roughly 27.5 hours in orbit earlier than they arrive on the station.

At roughly 7:40 p.m., the Crew Dragon spacecraft separated from Falcon 9’s stage and formally started its mission. SpaceX estimates that the craft will dock at ISS round 11 p.m. tomorrow.

In Might of this yr, SpaceX additionally launched the “Demo-2” mission, by which two astronauts went to the ISS on a check flight.

On Oct. 12, it was introduced that HBO is growing a scripted sequence based mostly on SpaceX and its well-known founder, Elon Musk, govt produced by Channing Tatum. The sequence might be six episodes lengthy and tailored from the e book “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Improbable Future” by Ashlee Vance. It can observe Musk in his pursuit of creating humankind a multi-planetary species, and can doc Musk’s strategy of choosing a staff of engineers to work on a distant Pacific Island the place they construct and launch the primary SpaceX rocket into orbit.

Watch the launch under.

