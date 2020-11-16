SpaceX Successfully Launches Second Mission to ISS

SpaceX efficiently despatched 4 astronauts on a six-month journey to the Worldwide House Station on Sunday night time, within the firm’s second crewed mission for NASA.

After the mission was delayed yesterday due to poor climate, a Crew Dragon spacecraft referred to as “Resilience” launched from Cape Canaveral, Fla., on prime of a Falcon 9 rocket at 7:27 p.m. ET.

The crew consisted of NASA astronauts Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins and Shannon Walker, in addition to Japan Aerospace Exploration Company’s Soichi Noguchi. Glover is the primary Black astronaut to take part in a long-duration mission to the ISS. They’ll spend roughly 27.5 hours in orbit earlier than they arrive on the station.

At roughly 7:40 p.m., the Crew Dragon spacecraft separated from Falcon 9’s stage and formally started its mission. SpaceX estimates that the craft will dock at ISS round 11 p.m. tomorrow.

Crew Dragon has separated from Falcon 9's second stage and is on its way to the @space_station for its first operational mission! Autonomous docking tomorrow at ~11:00 p.m. EST

In Might of this yr, SpaceX additionally launched the “Demo-2” mission, by which two astronauts went to the ISS on a check flight.

