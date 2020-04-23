SpaceX to offer Starlink public beta in six months, Musk says

SpaceX will get began testing Starlink broadband supplier in a private beta in about three months and make it to be had in a public beta about six months from now, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wrote on Twitter yesterday. The first beta trials will occur in extreme latitudes, he wrote.

When requested by way of a Twitter individual if Germany counts as a high-latitude home for capabilities of the beta trial, Musk answered “certain.” Parts of the USA would in all probability be built-in in beta trials, given that SpaceX has said it plans to make Starlink supplier to be had in parts of the USA this 12 months.

The private beta would “almost undoubtedly be reserved for SpaceX and Tesla employees and their households,” per a Teslarati article. “Related to Tesla recently trials early instrument builds on employee autos, those shoppers would operate much more regimented guinea pigs, most definitely offering detailed feedback throughout their trial of Starlink Internet.”