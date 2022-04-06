Spain and France go to war, only on the Internet, and with an unexpected ending: this was R/Place

The art space of the well-known website has been a battlefield between great content creators.

If you are a regular user of social networks, you probably already know: this weekend there has been a battle between French and Spanish users in R/Placean authentic skirmish where the honor of both countries were at stake for the control of a small space in the collaborative mural launched five years ago on the social bookmarking website and news forums on the occasion of April Fools’ Day.

More in detail, Place proposes to Reddit users to shape a blank canvas of enormous dimensions, of no less than 16 million pixels, each of them having the possibility of claiming the color of one tile, only one, during a certain time. In this way, if you want to create something special, you need the communication and group workand be careful that others do not erase what has been created.

France vs. Spain

And this is where the virtual brawl began between French and Spanish users, with the participation of the most famous content creators from both territories. As they say from MGG, Ibai, Auron, Rubius and company were the leaders of the Hispanic faction that stood up to the bots created by Kameto and his fans. The mission was quite simple, to erase with their own motives what was done by the other group.

For example, and with Ibai Llanos involved, a huge French flag located in one of the corners of the mural was blurred in purple.

Nothing lasts forever, and the Gauls soon took control of it. However, at the same time that the hostilities continued there were attempts by diplomacy, to be able to divide up the territory. Success? Neither. “If you want the place, fight for it”Kameto assured. For this reason, unprecedented alliances with Kpop fans had to be resorted to, with little success due to the support that France had through its scripts, recalls MGG.

R / Place closed with a tremendous ending where the French bots turned against him due to a last minute change on Reddit, when its developers blocked all colors except white to paint on the mural, causing the entire disputed area to become completely white in a very short time .

Outside of this “war”, R/Place also gave space to the artistic work of hundreds of creators from all over the world, with logos, film sequences, memes and a long etcetera. Regarding video games, we recommend you take a look at this Extra Life special with the best references to the gaming industry.

