Spain (and Mozilla Firefox) are the perfect proof of why it is so important to preserve old software

With Firefox there is a constant, and that is that every time a new version comes out, Mozilla always publishes it in its repository. It is a Mozilla practice in terms of software preservation that we at Genbeta deeply admire.

And we do it because it’s one of the few places on the Internet with such massive software that allows me not only to go back in time and remember what it was like to install Firefox 1.5 in 2005 (what a time for browsers when version numbers meant something), but actually being able to do it again today. Because Mozilla has in the repository every version of the browser it has released to date, including all operating systems and languages.





Google doesn’t have anything like it. If as a user you want to go to old versions, this is the closest thing we have found, and it is not official and using old versions is not that easy.

A return to the past that is useful far beyond nostalgia





Entering a download server like Mozilla’s may seem archaic, but it is tremendously useful depending on the case and one of the great proofs of why the conservation of old software and easy access to it is something very important beyond what a nostalgic for software from two decades ago like me might think.

In Spain we have the perfect example of why it is so important to be able to access old versions of programs, something so difficult in these days of app stores that update automatically with no possibility of going back. And we have it from the hand of Mozilla itself.

Firefox 68 was a version of the browser released in July 2019 and replaced by Firefox 69 in September of the same year. However, in Spain many people had to resort to different methods to install Firefox 68 due to the Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre (FNMT), which when trying to obtain a digital certificate said “Browser not supported, go back to version 68 of Firefox”.





The reason was that Firefox 69 dropped support for an HTML standard element called “keygen” that made it easier to generate keys. The FNMT took a year to launch the solution that made Firefox unnecessary. And thanks to being able to easily find an old version of Firefox and being able to install it on any operating system, the chaos of certificates in Spain was less than it could have been, in such an important year for telematics management.

In the app stores this reality is dramatic



This is the message that the Mac App Store launches when trying to install Microsoft Remote Desktop.

It was precisely in 2020, when helping a family member settle at home for teleworking, when I realized how problematic it is to rely on app stores for everything. Because of his work, they asked for Microsoft Remote Desktop. And of course, on his computer at home, an old iMac from 2007 that was still working perfectly, he couldn’t install it because Microsoft doesn’t provide installers outside of the Mac App Store.

In principle, the Mac App Store has the possibility to install older versions of the software when the system is not supported in the newer version (in the case of Remote Desktop, the minimum is macOS Mojave 10.14, and the maximum system supported by the iMac of my relative was OS X 10.11 El Capitan). The fact is that despite having a computer more than capable of performing this task, and having versions of Remote Desktop running with the same version of the operating system, we could never use it for what we intended, and we had to bring a computer from work. Just because an app store feature didn’t work.

Y the same goes for iOS devices. In this system it is also offered to install an old version, but on many occasions the installation fails. Therefore, it is best to save the .ipa installers (previously it was done with iTunes) if you have an old device, because if you restore it and you cannot officially download the application from the App Store, you will be left forever without being able to take advantage of the previous game to a mobile or tablet.

An earlier version of the article was published in 2021