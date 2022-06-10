Spain and Portugal, with Cristiano Ronaldo, won in a new date of the Nations League: all the matches

The UEFA Nations League continued with its activity this Thursday and the most important thing were the two matches for Zone A, corresponding to Group A2, in which Portugal asserted itself as leader after its 2-0 win against Czech Republic and Spain did the same by beating Switzerland 1-0. There were two of the meetings of the day that had an arduous activity with a total of nine games.

Portugal once again celebrated at home as they did against the Swiss. The first danger to the Lusitanians was generated by Cristiano Ronaldo who recovered a ball in his field and made a run to the left, but his shot went wide. Then the gunner was not gravitating in the game. The Czechs responded with one of Jan Kuchtabut the goalkeeper Diogo Costa the cry drowned him out.

However, the Lusitanos in the first half settled the lawsuit. at 32 minutes João Cancelo He surprised on the right and after a good combination with Bernardo Silva, the winger took a powerful shot and opened the scoring. Five minutes later, Silva scored another assist, this time for Gonçalo Guedeswhich widened the differences.

However, in the second half the game was ironed and Spain clung to the minimum difference. Switzerland lacked ideas to achieve equality and those led by Luis Enrique took a victory that leaves them second in the group with 5 points, two less than Portugal. On Sunday, the fourth day of their zone will be played with Spain-Czech Republic and Switzerland-Portugal, both at 3:45 p.m.

While Spain had a great victory in their visit to Switzerland and after 13 minutes they took the lead with a goal from Pablo Sarabia, who connected Marcos Llorente’s cross. La Roja handled the procedure in the first few minutes and went from highest to lowest and had Gavi as your main credential to create the game. The Barcelona player is distinguished by his ability and continues to be the beacon of the Iberian cast.

However, in the second half the match was ironed and Spain clung to the minimum difference. Switzerland lacked ideas to achieve equality and those led by Luis Enrique took a victory that leaves them second in the group with 5 points, two less than Portugal. On Sunday, the fourth day of their zone will be played with Spain-Czech Republic and Switzerland-Portugal, both at 3:45 p.m.

This Friday the action will continue and the matches that stand out are those of Group A1, with Austria-France and Denmark-Croatia, also at 15.45. The Danes are leaders (6 points) after their two wins, followed by Austria (3). While the finalists of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, France and Croatia, will seek to get closer to the top.

All the results of the day

Gibraltar 1-1 Bulgaria (GROUP C4)

Greece 3-0 Cyprus (GROUP C2)

Kosovo 3-2 Northern Ireland (GROUP C2)

Malta 1-2 Estonia (GROUP D2)

Macedonia 0-3 Georgia (GROUP C4)

Norway 0-0 Slovenia (GROUP B4)

Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic (GROUP A2)

Sweden 0-1 Serbia (GROUP B4)

Switzerland 0-1 Spain (GROUP A2)

KEEP READING:

Luxurious hotels, paradisiacal beaches and “chopped” in Argentina: the vacations of the players of the National Team

Boca Juniors confirmed the degree of Toto Salvio’s injury: how long will he be off the pitch

The son of Patón Bauza gave details of his father’s state of health: “What is happening hurts us all”