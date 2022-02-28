Spain asks to disconnect equipment and change passwords to prevent cyberattacks in the midst of the Ukraine war

The Government of Spain has asked its public officials and diplomatic workers to take various security measures as soon as possible, how to change passwords and disconnect non-essential equipment to prevent possible cyber attacks.

From elDiario.es they have obtained access to several official communications that have been sent to public bodies and embassies in which the mandatory change of passwords is indicated. Officials who do not make the changes manually will see their credentials expire in the next few days.

Disconnect computers from the Internet to avoid incidents





The Secretary of State for Digital Administration and the Cybersecurity Operations Center of the General State Administration have also asked officials to They will turn off the Internet connection in their headquarters to avoid “unforeseen incidents”.

Warnings come in a critical time for IT infrastructures not only from Ukraine, but from the rest of Europe and the world. The Russian invasion that began on the ground a few days ago had already been brewing online for months. The nation has been a constant victim of multiple DDoS attacks and malware campaigns.

The Anonymous collective is officially in cyber war against the Russian government. #Anonymous #Ukraine — Anonymous (@YourAnonOne) February 24, 2022

The EU is sending cyber operations experts to Ukraine to help fight the digital invasion, and the country has also called for volunteer hackers to protect itself and fight back. In the midst of all this, the famous group of Anonymous has also declared cyber war on Russia taking down the websites of various government sites and news websites like RT.

On the other side of the coin, famous ransomware groups like Conti and CoomingProject posted messages saying they supported the Russian government and that “they would counterattack with everything the critical infrastructures of the enemy“That enemy may well be the US and other European nations.

The Conti #ransomware operation sides with Russia and threatens attacks on critical infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/L8E7lEW1MJ — Brett Callow (@BrettCallow) February 25, 2022

Many experts believe that these types of statements increase the risk for everyone, whether or not they are involved in the conflict. The current situation is unpredictable and volatile, and both companies and administrations should raise their shields against the wave of cybercrime that may come.