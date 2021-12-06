Spain celebrates historic results at the 2021 FIA Gran Turismo Championships

José Serrano becomes the runner-up in the world of Gran Turismo Sport.

This weekend we have been able to experience the Exciting Finals of the 2021 FIA Gran Turismo Championships, where the Spanish drivers have contested the titles for the Nations Cup and the Manufacturer Series in Gran Turismo Sport, and the results have been truly formidable for the Spanish representatives.

Coque López becomes world champion with MazdaIn the Manufacturer Series, Coque López has been proclaimed world champion with the Toyota team after an impeccable race and a superb qualifying session. For his part, José Serrano, one of the best simracing drivers in the world, finished second, only surpassed by López, scoring important points for his fellow Porsche team, who reached the podium in an excellent third position.

This weekend’s competitions have ended with the exciting world finals of the Nations Cup, the individual competition in which the best pilots in the world face each other, where José Serrano has been proclaimed runner-up in the world of Gran Turismo. The Spanish rider has closed a spectacular season with a historic result. The final victory has been for Valerio Gallo, Italian pilot who succeeds Japanese Takuma Miyazono as world champion of the competition.

José Serrano is proclaimed runner-up in the world of Gran TurismoBoth Lopez and Serrano have qualified for the grand final with solid races, while Nico Romero has stayed at the gates after a seventh position that has not allowed him to add the necessary points to get the pass. The podium was completed by the Japanese Miyazono, who continues to stay at the top of the competition after proclaiming himself world champion in 2020.

The world final has featured the seven-time Formula 1 world champion and international ambassador for Gran Turismo, Lewis Hamilton, as guest of honor. The final has also served to present the new Porsche Vision Gran Turismo, the new prototype of the German manufacturer, designed exclusively for the next Gran Turismo 7. You can check all the classifications from the official website of the event. Meanwhile, for the long-awaited Gran Turismo 7, Polyphony Digital has unveiled a new gameplay from Deep Forest Raceway, one of its most iconic tracks.

