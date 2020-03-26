General News

Spain defends response to coronavirus as global cases exceed 500,000

March 26, 2020
China shuts its borders to worldwide company, and Russia closes all bars and consuming locations

The Spanish government has defended its response to the coronavirus pandemic as a result of the demise cost throughout the nation slowed for the first time in each week, insisting its actions have always been firmly rooted in medical suggestion.

Spain recorded 655 deaths from Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the entire to 4,089, the properly being ministry talked about on Thursday. The gathering of confirmed circumstances stands at 56,188.

