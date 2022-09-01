Spain faces the possibility of suffering a hurricane: on these websites we can monitor the proximity and size of ‘Danielle’

Since yesterday, the meteorological data begin to throw up an unexpected possibility: that a hurricane could end up making landfall in the Iberian Peninsula over the next 7 days. The reason for this is that it is forming around the Azores, much further north than usual, and with much greater intensity than would be expected in those (in our) latitudes.

Thus, it cannot be ruled out yet that, Over the next 168 hours (that is, between now and next Tuesday) a hurricane ends up affecting the Spanish northwest and not to Cuba, Louisiana, Florida, or any of the other ‘usual suspects’ during hurricane season.





But, How can we closely follow its evolution (to see if it ends up being formed or not) and its trajectory (to see where it ends up affecting)? Well, for this there are a series of online resources that will make our lives easier when it comes to ‘hunting hurricanes’ from the comfort of our office or sofa. Let’s proceed to list the most notable:

El NHC





The National Hurricane Center of the United States maintains constant supervision of 3 large oceanic areas that generate hurricanes that make landfall in the country: the Central Pacific, the Eastern Pacific… and the Atlantic. On the map of your website the Iberian Peninsula does not appear, but the Azores do appear… and the ‘tropical’ storm recently baptized as Danielle, located to the west of the aforementioned Portuguese archipelago, for which they have even enabled an RSS feed that allows us to keep abreast of all the news about it.

El ECMWF





The ECMWF is the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, and on its web portal it keeps various weather maps of the European continent (and surroundings) updated with 10-day forecasts. Of all the maps, perhaps the most useful for our work is the one that measures the mean sea level pressure together with the wind speed at 1.5 km above sea level.

PolarWx





PolarWx is a website that “displays a wide variety of mathematical weather models in real time” and is “intended to serve as a multipurpose tool to forecast and analyze the weather“. In the left sidebar we can choose the geographical area (for now, Danielle only appears on the map corresponding to North America).

Once located on the desired map, we can activate the playback of the timeline that will show the evolution of the potential hurricane during the next week. We will also be able to compare the differences between forecasts made with different meteorological models.

Tomer Burg, the meteorologist responsible for this website, is also commenting on the ‘last hour’ about on his Twitter accountso it may be more profitable for you to take a look there if you are not an expert in ‘reading’ this kind of maps.