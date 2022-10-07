Spain in the World Cups and the tiki-taka that conquered the planet

The only time that Spain has won a World Cup, it did so with exquisite football that conquered the planet (Infobae)

spain lives in a constant football contradiction. Although it is home to one of the best football leagues in the worldare National Team has left him more sorrows than glory to his fans.

Of the 15 participations of “La Roja” in the World Cups, in six they did not pass the group stagein three barely reached the round of 16 and in four reached the quarterfinals.

As for the two remaining competitions, at the World Cup in Brazil 1950the Spanish National Team scratched the podium by remaining in fourth place.

But in the World Cup in South Africa 2010, “The Spanish Fury” dio his best participation in history of the international fair, not only winning the cupbut doing it with beautiful football that conquered the world.

The The Spanish team reached the 2010 World Cup in South Africa between a bittersweet environmentgenerating more doubts than certainties.

Two years earlier, in 2008, Spain had won the European Championship, the second time in its history; however, the coach who led them to the glory of European competition, Luis Aragonés, left the bench after the bad relationship he had with the press.

In addition, rumors spread that the dressing room of “La Roja” was broken due to the strong -almost toxic- rivalry that existed between the Real Madrid playersled by Jose Mourinhoy Barcelonacommanded by Pep Guardiolateams that formed the basis of the selection.

Spain arrived at the World Cup after having won the 2008 European Championship, but also with a failure in the Confederations Cup and with the versions of a broken dressing room (File)

Not to mention that “La Roja” had disappointed in its participation in the 2009 Confederationswhere he arrived as a favorite and finished in third place after being eliminated in the semifinals by the United States.

Even so, there were good expectations about the group led by Vicente del BosqueThat had been qualified for the World Cup winning all their matches and would start in the World Cup in a group that would seem “simple”but it wasn’t.

The Spanish team debuted at the World Cup with a painful defeat against Switzerland, who won with the slightest difference, in a dressing room goal by Gelson Fernandes at the beginning of the second half. The World Cup started difficult.

what could be a hard blow to the spirit and an eventual elimination in the group stage to spainturned into a resurgence.

“La Roja” beat Honduras 2-0 -who was playing his second World Cup appearance in history-, with a double by David Villaat the beginning of the first and second half.

The dose was repeated against Chilewith as much of the “gourd” and one more of Andres Iniestaplus a goal from Rodrigo Millar that broke the zero for the South Americans.

After a bad start to the World Cup, The Spanish National Team closed the first phase as leader of Group H.

For the round of 16, Spain faced Portugalcommanded by the then figure of Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo. The close encounter was defined with a goal of David Villa.

In the quarterfinals, “La Roja” crossed paths with Paraguay, which although it did not stand out for its individualities, had a solid group. The match remained scoreless until the last minutes, when “El Guaje” Villa he scored again to give the victory to the Spanish.

For the semifinal, the Spanish National Team was looking to break its World Cup record and reach the final. But first they had to beat the Germany of Joachim Löwwho had figures of the stature of Manuel Neuer, Philipp Lahm, Mesut Oezil, Toni Kross and Miroslav Klose the latter the top scorer in the history of the World Cups.

Once again, the game was not easy, it lasted until the last minutes of the second half, when a corner kick Carles Puyol he scored with a header and sent “La Furia Española” to the last game of the World Cup.

The long-awaited final of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa was between Spain and Hollandboth were going for their first World Cup.

The Dutch had particular pressure on their shoulders, this was the third final played, one more opportunity to bathe in glory after the 1974 and 1978 World Cups, in which they fell by the wayside.

In addition, the Dutch National Team had a great squad full of figures such as Wesley Sneijder, Robin Van Persie and Arjen Robben.

The meeting was very close to such a degree that he had to go to extra time, where Robben had the opportunity to annihilate the Spanish, but a miraculous save from Iker Casillas prevented this from happening.

When everyone was already thinking about penalties, a filtered pass from Cesc Fábregas to Andrés Iniesta He left him in front of the goalkeeper who he beat with a strong cross shot and taking the World Cup.

This same generation would be the one that two years later won the European competition again, being the only team to win Eurocopa-World-Eurocopa.

