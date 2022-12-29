Spain launches an anti-crisis package that includes reducing VAT on food

The Government approved within the anti-crisis package a reduction in VAT on basic foods to combat the rise in prices.

The same ministers who have publicly ruled out these measures on many occasions now defend them, emphasizing that they will be a good palliative to combat the decline in Spanish purchasing power. To come to an understanding, the President of the goverment, Pedro Sanchezhad to agree on this third anti-crisis package with the second vice president y labor minister, Yolanda Diazalthough certain parliamentary partners consider them insufficient.

Both have held a meeting on Tuesday so that they are later approved in Minister councillast of 2022. In this way, the socialist Executive, with its partner of United We Cangives the green light to a series of tools that seek to reduce inflationary pressure and fight against the effects of the war in Ukraine on the Iberian economy.

In Podemos there is satisfaction, because housing measures have been included, which was their main priority in this negotiation. However, they question that there is no support for mortgage debtors. In any case, it is positively appreciated that the proposal for a direct aid check for families has made its way, an idea that United We Can put on the table for the first time.

The initiatives try to shield the pockets of the Spaniards, seeking to stop especially the increases in food prices. The Moncloa lower the IVA for basic foods, pasta and oils, in addition to announcing a check for the purchase of 200 euros for the most vulnerable sectors. The bad news comes for motorists: the Government will not extend the bonus of 20 cents per liter of fuel for everyone. Only bonus measures aimed at those who are most directly affected have been validated: carriers, farmers, shipping companies and fishermen.

The 200 euros will reach families with incomes of less than 27,000 euros and assets of less than 75,000 euros. The projection is that it benefits 4.2 million households, with a cost to the coffers of 840 million euros. Half a year ago, similar support had been given. At that time, it was for those households with an income of less than 14,000 euros, although then it did not meet expectations: it only reached 600,000 households out of the 2.7 million announced. Responding to the criticism, Sánchez now promises a fast and less bureaucratic process.

Another point is to reach an extension of the rental contract and it remains the limit of 2% for updating rents rent until December 31, 2023. Along these lines, the suspension of evictions for the most vulnerable households is limited for six months. The ban on cutting off essential supplies is also extended until December 31, 2023, and the social bonus is extended.

However, the most awaited decision was the tax reduction for basic basket products. Sánchez announced a six-month reduction in VAT from 4% to 0% on all staple foods (bread, bread flour, milk, cheese, eggs, fruit, vegetables, legumes, potatoes, cereals). In addition, the VAT on oil and pasta goes from 10% to 5%. What the socialist government did not explain is how it left out meat and fish from this reduction.

The value added tax reduction will be in effect until June 30 or until core inflation drops below 5.5%. The First Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calvinowarned that the National Commission for Markets and Competition (CNMC) it will monitor that the VAT reduction on food prices is complied with, and if it is not respected there will be sanctions. Meanwhile, for supermarkets it is quite a challenge: the VAT reduction means updating their computer systems to collect the changes, some 7,000 prices in nearly 20,000 stores in the sector.

“I am confident that the sector, which is also very aware that it has a special responsibility at this time, will collaborate and transmit this drop in prices, which will immediately be felt in the pockets of Spanish families, and if not, the CNMC will have a very clear indication to monitor it and there will be sanctions if it is not complied with”, said the minister in an interview on the screens of Spanish public television. For his part, he Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planashas also stressed that the Government will be vigilant to prevent the industry from using the tax cut to increase its margins.

From the opposition, the leader of the Popular Party (PP), Alberto Núñez Feijóo, valued this Wednesday that the Government has “copied” some of its proposals such as the drop in VAT in the shopping cart, but requested that this measure also include meat, fish and preserves. In addition, he defended that the 20 cent discount on fuel be extended to the “middle and more modest classes.”

Finally, the extreme right of Santiago Abascal (VOX)crossed out electoralists the measures announced by Sánchez, whom he accused of “stealing” the middle and working classes to “buy the votes of the Spanish.” The spokesman for this extremist group, Jorge BuxadéHe also accused Sánchez of wanting to “perpetuate himself in power.”

