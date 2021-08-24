Spain lifts the mandatory quarantine for the entry of Argentine travelers

Argentines will have fewer obstacles to enter Spain from tomorrow

Spain will not extend the obligation to comply with a ten-day quarantine for travelers from six countries in Latin America and Africa, including Argentina . The measure had been ordered in July to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The provision INT / 657/2020 of the Spanish Ministry of the Interior placed limits on the entry of non-resident travelers in the European Union. Now tourists should not be isolated but must have vaccines approved by the European regulatory agency (EMA) or the WHO.

The announcement was anticipated yesterday by Infobae.

From midnight in Spain (7 pm in Argentina) it will not be necessary to quarantine when entering that country in Europe for those citizens of authorized countries. The Iberian Ministry of the Interior ordered that the benefited travelers be those who have passports from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Namibia and South Africa. These are no longer considered by Spain as countries with high virus circulation.

Citizens who can enter are those who have vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or the World Health Organization (WHO) .

In the case of Argentines, those who may enter Spain are those who have received the AstraZeneca, Moderna and Sinopharm vaccines. On the other hand, Sputnik V has not yet been authorized in Spain, so those inoculated with the Russian vaccine may not have that benefit.

Each European state has the autonomy to accept vaccines in addition to the recommendations of the EMA. In the case of Hungary and Poland they already use the Russian vaccine.

Even with the release that it implies for the entry of citizens of various nationalities, there are entry quotas on airplanes so entry will not be unlimited. L sanitary restrictions, then, go back to June 7.

The circular of the Spanish Ministry of the Interior clarifies that the new regulations govern according to place of residence, in the “list of third countries, the reference must be understood to be made to the residence in them, not to the possession of the nationality of those countries” .

As he could know Infobae in Madrid, this measure that was imposed for the first time on July 23, and that was extended on the 7th of the current until the 23rd at midnight and was not renewed by the Ministry of Health of the Spanish government. This measure was confirmed this morning. Both the Argentine and Colombian governments had negotiated its uprising.

Circular INT / 657/202 that the Spanish Ministry of the Interior did not extend

Until today, travelers from six nations – Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Bolivia, Namibia and South Africa – had to comply with a ten-day quarantine from their entry into Spain. The cancellation of the extension also reaches the Health resolution that put Argentina, and other Latin American countries such as Colombia, in the assumptions that the only passengers admitted were those who They will have European passports, residences in one of the Schengen countries or the few exceptions for diplomatic and aeronautical personnel, among other cases from a list for “special” reasons.

Several Latin American countries are considered epidemiologically “high risk”, which means that arrivals are prohibited beyond travelers having full vaccination schedules.

What vaccines does Spain recognize?

June 7, 2021 became a key date for “post-pandemic” tourism in Spain. The country reopened its borders to travelers from third countries vaccinated with Covid-19, except for a list of countries considered to have high circulation of the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

As a requirement, travelers must be vaccinated with the full regimen of one of the drugs approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) -Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen- or if they appear on the emergency list of the World Health Organization (WHO), with which Sinopharm and Sinovac-Coronavac are added, as reflected in the ministerial order published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) of June 9, 2021.

Beyond the quarantines imposed later, for several Latin American countries and that fall this Monday, August 23, the rule for admission of certain vaccines remains the same.

However, it is expected that Health of Spain clarifies what will happen with the combination of vaccines, something that has spread in practically in many countries, including Europeans, but especially when the “mix” of anti-Covid sera includes one that is not admitted by Spain, such as the Sputnik V vaccine.

A clue for the opening of the acceptance of new vaccines was given by the European Union a few hours ago. The bloc recognized the “health passes” of Turkey, Ukraine and North Macedonia, which include, unlike the rest of the bloc, vaccines such as Sputnik V, Sinovac, and Sinopharm, sera that are not approved by the European Medicines Agency.

Up to this point, they could enter with European passports or residences in one of the Schengen countries.

However, the regulatory agency has just recalled that Member States could decide to accept these vaccines, a first step until the European regulator decides an authorization.

Once I entered Spain, could I travel freely in Europe?

Here the answer does not have a clear explanation from the health authorities, and It is discretionary in terms of the requirements that each of the countries that make up the Schengen area will request. It is not even the same if a person moves between countries by land or by plane.

In all cases, the requirement imposed by Brussels for the Twenty-seven is the health pass or green pass. It is approved among all members of the block, and travelers can achieve it, regardless of their nationality, when they perform a PCR test or a negative antigen test, at the cost of the tourist, a situation that will allow them to have the QR code that they require. border authorities.

But in addition, this health passport will be required in many countries to enter restaurants, bars, museums, or if they are in Paris to access the Eiffel Tower or the Louvre museum.

In addition to these provisions, which have a margin for the authorities’ discretion, the regulations for income in each of the countries make it known that the risks of traveling in a pandemic must be taken into account, and that the tourist may be burdened with eventual restrictions, quarantines, confinements if the health authorities require it. A special travel insurance can also be requested, such as payment by the traveler for any situation that arises due to a health issue.

Before embarking on a trip, sites like www.reopen.europa.es They can be channels for updating the provisions in force in each country, which can be very different or with specific requirements for border access.

The recommendation to consult or contact the consulates of each destination before embarking on any trip is an essential requirement. Also bear in mind the limitations of the availability of flights, as in the case of Argentina, where the government set a passenger quota per day, which makes traveling in a “pandemic” still a complex or risky situation.

