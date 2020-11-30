Spain’s Onza Distribution: Factual Pitch at Asian Television Forum

Spain-based Onza Distribution will use Singapore’s Asian Television Forum because the launchpad in Asia for a slate of latest collection hits and a few upcoming exhibits.

The Madrid-based firm handles gross sales of its personal content material, in addition to telenovelas from TVI and fiction collection from Movistar Latam. Underneath a latest deal, Onza additionally added illustration of documentaries from The Historical past Channel Iberia.

Medical science present “Microkillers” (6 a forty five minutes) probes how viruses, micro organism and parasites have accompanied the event of the human race. Spanish researcher Pilar Mateo examines the place the well being of the human species is now in jeopardy.

An Onza manufacturing for The Historical past Channel Iberia, “Historical past of the Future” asks a scientist to research how human society has traditionally overcome points, and to make use of that info to foretell upcoming. The four-part present covers democracy, work, globalization, and local weather.

Six-part collection “Gamer Sapiens” examines how human historical past is advised via video video games together with “Name of Obligation,” “BioShock” and the upcoming “Cyberpunk 2077.”

All documentaries have beforehand premiered in Spain and Portugal on Historical past Channel, which is collectively owned by AMC Networks Worldwide Southern Europe and Hearst.

“The take care of The Historical past Channel Iberia is one other step in our worldwide progress technique. We wish to work with key manufacturing firms and the latest agreements with Movistar, The Historical past Channel Iberia amongst others go in that route,” stated Onza Distribution’s director, Carlos Garde. “These highly effective and stunning productions will get the eye of many worldwide patrons.”

An additional eight Spanish firms will take part this week at the ATF, current below the digital Spain pavilion: Arait Multimedia, Atresmedia Television, Brutal Media, Filmax, Gooldbee, Mediterraneo Mediaset Espana Group, NYX Channel, and Wild Tales Distribution. Tuesday they’ll maintain a joint presentation for patrons.

Working as a part of the Singapore Media Pageant, the ATF runs Dec 1-4, 2020, together with a primary day dominated by conferences. Attributable to coronavirus-related journey restrictions, the market this yr is about as an entirely on-line affair.