Spain’s Potenza Producciones Boards ‘The Cardinal’ – Variety

A little bit of luck and a bit of excellent planning has seen Spanish arthouse manufacturing firm Potenza Movies board upcoming historic drama “The Cardinal” in a now four-country co-production with Chile’s Storyboard Media, Argentina’s Magma Cine and Brazil’s Gullane.

Already an enormous interval drama proposal from the Latin American producers, the COVID-19 pandemic would have been a a lot larger risk to manufacturing had Potenza not joined.

“This was key as a result of it allowed us to finish our financing construction regardless of the worldwide pandemic,” Storyboard’s Gabriela Sandoval defined to Variety. “Turning this right into a function will contain inventive and technical groups from 4 international locations, and fulfills our authentic desired manufacturing mannequin.”

Following pitching conversations eventually yr’s San Sebastian, the place the movie was one of many Co-Manufacturing Discussion board’s massive hits, the movie’s beforehand confirmed manufacturing staff have been approached by Potenza’s Carlo D’Ursi, who mentioned it was precisely the sort of mission he was searching for. Quick ahead to Berlin’s EFM, the place conversations heated up and ultimately a co-production settlement was closed.

“Being a part of a triumvirate led by two nice producers like Gabriela Sandoval and Nathalia Videla represents a qualitative leap for Potenza Producciones,” D’Ursi added. “Benjamín Ávila directing and the universality of the story of ‘The Cardinal’ guarantee the success of this co-production.”

Argentine Benjamin Avila will direct the function, which inserts right into a lifelong concern for opposition dictatorships and tyranny – each his mother and father have been montoneros, who died combating Argentina’s Junta, occasions inspiring his debut San Sebastian and Cannes participant “Clandestine Childhood” – “The Cardinal” is a true-events-based drama, set in 1973 Chile.

It chronicles Cardinal Raúl Silva Henríquez’s halting, agonized construct to frontal opposition of Pinochet’s regime because it slaughtered hundreds of Chileans in chilly blood. Silva went on to grow to be Pinochet’s main critic in Chile, calling for democracy, and documenting and protesting the federal government’s human rights abuses.

Created in 2004, Potenza Producciones focuses on worldwide co-productions in fiction, documentary and experimental options in addition to quick movies. The corporate’s catalog consists of Matías Bize’s Venice participant “The Reminiscence of Water,” and Netflix Authentic “Boss,” a Spanish Academy Goya nominee for greatest screenplay.