‘Spamalot’ Movie Moves From Fox to Paramount

Paramount Photos is getting in on the enterprise of Monty Python. The studio has acquired “Spamalot,” the upcoming film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical.

The movie was beforehand arrange at Fox, however the venture was sidelined when Disney acquired Rupert Murdoch’s movie empire in 2019.

“Spamalot,” which has been a mainstay within the theater world for years, is predicated on the seminal 1975 comedy “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” Each the film — which starred Python members Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones, John Cleese, Graham Chapman and Eric Idle — and the Broadway musical parody the legend of King Arthur, although the stage and display screen variations differ plot-wise in some ways.

Casey Nicholaw, a Broadway veteran who choreographed the unique “Spamalot,” in addition to “The Guide of Mormon,” “Aladdin” and “Imply Women,” is directing the film adaptation. Dan Jinks will function a producer, together with Eric Idle, the present’s creator who additionally wrote the screenplay. The forged has not been introduced but.

Jon Gonda and Mike Eire are executing producing the venture for Paramount. The studio plans to ramp up casting and transfer alongside manufacturing efforts this 12 months.

Mike Nichols directed the unique 2005 Broadway manufacturing, which featured Tim Curry as King Arthur and popularized the tongue-in-cheek music “All the time Look on the Brilliant Aspect of Life.” It scored 14 Tony nominations and received three, together with greatest musical. “Spamalot” grew to become a business success, grossing greater than $175 million on the field workplace, and later sparking a West Finish revival and quite a few home and worldwide excursions.

