Spanish Academy Goya Award Nominations Delayed by Filomena Snowfall

UPDATE: The Spanish Academy has introduced that the 2021 Goya nominations will now be introduced on Monday, Jan. 18.

In right now’s International Bulletin, historic snowfall in Madrid delays Spanish Academy Award nominations, Sky declares members of its Variety Advisory Council, Netflix reveals casting for the following season of “Borgen,” documentary “Daisy Maskell – Insomnia and Me” on the best way from BBC Three, Endemol Shine Germany groups with Rainer Laux on a brand new actuality manufacturing label, “COVID vs The World” documentary will get Historical past Channel premiere dates throughout Asia, and Gaumont’s “Lupin” turns into Netflix’s first French collection to interrupt the High 10 within the U.S.

AWARDS

The 2021 Spanish Academy Goya Awards nominations, scheduled to be introduced on Monday (Jan. 11), have been delayed after winter storm Filomena dropped 8”-12” of snow on Madrid, paralyzing the Spanish capital. The Academy has not but acknowledged when the nominations will happen, however file temperatures threaten to maintain Madrid transferring slowly for a lot of the week, with public colleges already closed till at the very least Wednesday.

This 12 months’s thirty fifth Goya Awards shall be hosted by Antonio Banderas on March 6 within the actor’s hometown of Malaga.

In any given 12 months, it’s uncommon to see any snow accumulate in Madrid, if any falls in any respect. Storm Filomena left the municipal authorities undermanned and under-equipped to take care of the downfall, inspiring teams of residents to placed on no matter winter gear they personal, seize brooms and shovels and assist clear parking tons and adjoining streets at hospitals, hearth departments and police stations across the metropolis. Main highways got here to a standstill on Friday throughout rush hour, leaving folks stranded of their automobiles for hours.

#QuédateEnCasa (StayAtHome), a hashtag popularized originally of the COVID-19 outbreak in Spain, was trending throughout social media platforms over the weekend as elected officers and emergency service staff pleaded with folks to remain dwelling as situations turned extra harmful.

REPRESENTATION

Sky has appointed seven leaders in variety and inclusion to its new Variety Advisory Council, chargeable for advising and guiding the corporate on problems with variety, together with utilizing its voice externally, and serving to to take care of progress in direction of turning into a extra inclusive group.

The seven-member council consists of Caroline Casey, founding father of The Beneficial 500; Kanya King, founder and CEO of the MOBO Group; entrepreneur Piers Linney; Leon Mann, founding father of The Black Collective of Media in Sport; Ndidi Okezie, CEO at UK Youth; Baroness Usha Prashar, Crossbench Member of the Home of Lords; and Roland White, international director of variety and inclusion for Microsoft.

Sky additionally confirmed the appointment of its new chief expertise, variety and inclusion officer Denise Peart, who will be a part of the corporate later this month. Peart will report back to Sky’s group advertising, company affairs and other people officer Debbie Klein.

CASTING

Mikkel Boe Følsgaard and Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, stars of Netflix’s profitable Danish collection “The Rain,” have joined the upcoming new season of “Borgen” which is being introduced again by the streamer and Danish broadcaster DR. As beforehand introduced, “Borgen” is returning with creator Adam Worth and lead actresses Sidse Babett Knudsen and Birgitte Hjort Sørensen on board. The collection will launch in 2022 with all episodes set to premiere on DR earlier than turning into out there on Netflix all over the world. “Borgen” activates Birgitte Nyborg (Knudsen), her employees and the media tasked with overlaying her, this time in her position as Overseas Minister. The present may even comply with the journey of Katrine Fønsmark (Sørensen), who landed a job on the nationwide TV station after being Birgitte’s head of press for some time. Additionally becoming a member of the solid are Özlem Saglanmak, Simon Bennebjerg, Johanne Louise Schmidt and Magnus Millang. “Borgen” shall be produced by SAM Productions and is written by creator Adam Worth (“Ragnarok”), Emilie Lebech Kaae (“Ragnarok”), with Per Fly (” Monica Z”) as conceptual director. The collection is government produced by Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen (“Antichrist”) and the producers are Stine Meldgaard Madsen (“Ragnarok”) and Michel Ryddeskov (“Ragnarok”).

Mike Kollöffel SAM/DR Borgen 2022

Mike Kollöffel

FILM

BBC Three has introduced a brand new one-hour movie particular, “Daisy Maskell – Insomnia and Me,” documenting the U.Ok.’s youngest breakfast radio host’s struggles with insomnia.

Daisy Maskell

Credit score: Lefteris Primos

Within the movie, Maskell will look at the roots of her insomnia by way of conferences with consultants who will make clear the causes, potential therapies and cures of the dysfunction. She’s going to discover why hundreds of younger folks within the U.Ok. undergo from insomnia and meet with a number of to debate their shared expertise.

“Daisy Maskell – Insomnia and Me,” is produced by Correct Content material and was commissioned by Fiona Campbell, controller at BBC Three, and Clare Sillery, head of commissioning, documentaries, historical past and faith. David Dehaney is the movie’s government producer. Maskell is represented for administration by James Gilmore at W!ZARD Expertise.

REALITY TV

Banijay has introduced that Endemol Shine Germany is teaming with TV producer Rainer Laux to launch Rainer Laux Productions GmbH, a brand new actuality TV-focused manufacturing firm underneath the Endemol Shine Germany umbrella.

Having produced a number of of Germany’s most profitable actuality applications, resembling “Large Brother,” “Superstar Large Brother” and “Promis unter Palmen” (Paradise Hell), Laux will make use of his years of expertise to broaden the event, manufacturing and gross sales of latest actuality codecs at Endemol Shine Germany.

A number of initiatives for streamers and broadcasters are already underway on the new label, together with “Claudia’s Home of Love,” that includes actuality star Claudia Obert. Past his position in creating new actuality content material, Laux will retain duty for all codecs with presenter Julia Leischik and actuality star Daniela Katzenberger.

DOCUMENTARY

A+E Networks Asia has launched premiere particulars for its upcoming authentic documentary “COVID vs The World,” an formidable 5 nation co-production delivered in Asia by the group’s manufacturing groups primarily based in Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul as a collaboration of their respective manufacturing groups.

The particular will air on The Historical past Channel Asia throughout Southeast Asia on Jan. 11; Jan. 26 in Korea; and Feb. 14 in Japan.

Chris Humphrey, government producer of Emmy award-winning “Scars of Nanking,” directs the feature-length documentary, which examines the worldwide outbreak from the viewpoint of the COVID-19 virus and the scientists working to get forward of its continued unfold.

RATINGS

Netflix’s “Lupin,” headlined by field workplace magnet Omar Sy, premiered on the service final Friday the place it shortly turned the primary French collection to crack the platform’s High 10 record within the U.S., climbing to the Quantity 3 spot by Sunday.

The Gaumont Télévision-produced authentic is an adaptation of French novelist Maurice LeBlanc’s early 20th century books, created by George Kay (“Prison UK,” “Killing Eve”) with François Uzan (“Household Enterprise”).

“Lupin” activates Sy’s Assane Diop, out to avenge his father who died after being falsely accused of a criminal offense when Diop was solely a youngster.