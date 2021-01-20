Spanish footballers who spread a sex video without consent were sentenced to two years in prison

The footballers Sergi Enrich and Antonio Luna will not have to serve effective prison

The Criminal Court number three of San Sebastián has footballers Sergi Enrich and Antonio Luna sentenced to two years in prison for the recording and dissemination of a sexual video in 2016 without the consent of the young woman with whom they appeared having sexual relations.

However, none will go to prison as it is a sentence of no more than two years. Meanwhile, fellow soccer player Eddy Silvestre, who had been accused of spreading the video after receiving it, has been acquitted of the accusation.

In the sentence, dated December 23 and against which an appeal may be lodged at the Provincial Court of Gipuzkoa, Enrich and Luna were sentenced to two years in prison for a crime of “discovery and disclosure of secrets that affects personal data and that reveal sexual life”, according to the sentence made public this Tuesday.

Enrich, Luna and Silvestre during the trial in San Sebastián (Europa Press)



The events date back to 2016, when the players – then both from Eibar – recorded a sexual video in which they appeared with a young woman, who asked them not not to record after realizing that the action was being recorded, although they continued to do so.

At the trial both admitted to having recorded the video without the consent of the young woman with which they appeared having sexual relations in it and to which they publicly apologized: “We deeply regret that an indiscretion for which we are not responsible has meant that these images have come to light without our knowledge, much less our consent,” they had secured in a message via social media.

In that post too they apologized “for the damage that the disclosure of the video may cause to the image of the third person involved in it ”.

Further, compensation was imposed on them jointly to the victim of one hundred thousand euros and another ten thousand. The condemned already paid 110.000 euros in the judicial process to the victim.

The players publicly apologized and paid compensation to the victim of 110 thousand euros

The court ruling recalls that when the video was recorded, Enrich and Luna were Eibar players, to which the former still belongs, while the latter plays for Girona. For its part, Eddy Silvestre, also a former Eibar player, currently plays for Albacete Balompié of the Second Division of Spain.

The Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution They had also requested two years in prison for him, while initially they asked for five for Enrich and Luna although later they reduced the request to two.

In the sentence it was agreed the suspension of the execution of the sentence imposed on those convicted for a period of two years once be firm. The trial against Luna, Enrich and Silvestre took place last October.

* With information from EFE

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

Lionel Messi was suspended for two games after suffering his first expulsion with the Barcelona shirt

Real Madrid directed the signing of a star to cover the possible departure of Sergio Ramos

Unexpected transformation in Serie A: Inter will change their shield