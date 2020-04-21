General News

Spanish police arrest former British Isis extremist

April 21, 2020
Abdel Majed Abdel Bary, from Maida Vale, was once one of many essential wanted militants in Europe

Spanish police have arrested a former British rapper grew to become Islamic State extremist, Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary, one of many essential wanted militants in Europe, in a counter-terrorism swoop on Tuesday.

British and completely different assets confirmed his id a few hours after the nationwide police firm in Madrid acknowledged it had arrested an Egyptian nationwide and two completely different males in a flat inside the southern Spanish city of Almeria.

