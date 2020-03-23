General News

Spanish police sing to families in lockdown in Mallorca – video

March 23, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Information Articles

Police in Mallorca had been noticed having fun with guitar and singing to entertain households as they proceed to be in a nationwide lockdown to cease the unfold of coronavirus. The Spanish island will keep on lockdown after the federal authorities sought to enhance the constraints on movement until 11 April. One resident of city of Algaida, Heidi Friedenberger, filmed the officers rising from their car, singing a monitor after which leaving as soon as extra, as neighbours watched on

Proceed learning…



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment