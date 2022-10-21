Spanish public debt reached a new record in August: 1,491 million euros

People pass in front of the Bank of Spain in the center of Madrid, on October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Pérez/File

The debt of the Spanish public administrations closed in August 1,491 million euros4.4 million more than in the month of July, an amount that marks a new record.

Compared to August 2021, the growth of Spain’s public debt was 5,1%according to data published this Friday by the Bank of Spain.

Most of the debt is statewith a balance of 1.313 billion at the end of August, compared to 1,307 trillion the previous month, while in year-on-year comparison growth was 6.9%.

It may interest you: The specter of a debt crisis begins to hover over Europe

For other units of the Central Administration, the balance was 46,598 millionslightly below the mark in July (46,842 million) and 15.8% lower than that registered a year earlier.

Spanish Finance Minister María Jesús Montero attends a session at Parliament in Madrid, Spain. February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina/File

The debt of the Social Security Administrations stood at 99.184 millionthe same amount as the previous month and 8% more than a year earlier.

The amount of consolidation in the group of public administrations (repeated debt) increased in August to 307,000 million, which in year-on-year comparison represents 4.8% more.

On the other hand, the spanish inflation dropped in September to 8.9% year-on-yearthat is, 1.6 points less than in August, due to the moderation of electricity, but food and non-alcoholic beverages rose to 14.4%.

Passengers buying tickets at the Atocha station, after Spain has launched a free transport plan to reduce living costs in the face of high inflation, in Madrid, Spain, August 30, 2022. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File

The prices of these products increased six tenths and reached higher levels since the statistical series began, in January 1994.

The increase in prices, in annual comparison, of legumes and vegetables (17.9%), milk (25.3%), cheese (16.1%), eggs (23.6%) and beef stand out. poultry (18.1%), beef (14.7%) and pork (11.2%).

(With information from EFE)

Keep reading:

Year-on-year inflation fell in Spain, but food prices reached their highest levels since 1994

The president of the Community of Madrid rejected a project and argued: “I refuse that Peronism ruins the economic engine of Spain”

Spain and Morocco dismantled a cell loyal to the Islamic State terrorist group