Spanish-speaking players are missing out on a golden opportunity by not starting to play Elder Scrolls Online this month

From 2014 to just a few weeks, it was hard to find a single post related to The Elder Scrolls Online without the same recurring comment: “yes, but where is the translation to Spanish?” A reality that has been experienced both in the 3D Games community and in other similar communities and even social networks, although now that the ESO High Isle expansion is available, the numbers do not seem to be up to the interest that the MMORPG aroused from Bethesda and Zenimax.

According to the Steam Charts report, the program registered an increase of 11.49% in the last month that raised the activity to a peak of 26,754 simultaneous players —a figure that it’s not bad at allbut neither does it stand out against competitors such as Warframe (peak of 68,207 players in the last 30 days) or Final Fantasy XIV (37,861) that, like ESO, also separate their community among users of the own client and those that enter through the Valve platform.

No clear numbers for active users on the launcher of ESO on PC, we can only supplement this information with the recent release of High Isle on consoles: Looking at the official Xbox website, we find that in North America the game is ranked #43 in activity; while in Spain it does not appear anywhere in the top #50. And we are talking about the community that has access to the base game through Game Pass. Unfortunately, keeping track of it on PlayStation is even more complicated because Sony is more secretive in that regard, but if we take registered users on PS Timetracker as a sample (19,497 people at the time of writing) we will see that the MMO has been placed there as the 53rd most played in the last 30 days, below TES V Skyrim.

The Elder Scrolls Online in Spanish, is it worth it?

“translate [Elder Scrolls Online] to Spanish is a huge mission” the director of the game, Rich Lambert, explained to me during an interview with 3DJuegos PC. “We had well over 200,000 lines of dialogue […] but also millions of words in the books of lorein the interface and many other things”. The adaptation process took about a year, explains the creative, taking into account that it is not only a question of finding precise terms but also of locating them —that is, the final result must make sense for the player and must also be worked hard enough to be natural and immersive.

Back in 2017, my colleague Alejandro Pascual shared a report about the challenges that exist behind the translation of video games in our country (and why some arrive only in English) that you can read through the previous link, if you are interested in expanding your perspective about the topic. Be that as it may, in the specific case of ESO we find discordant information: a game with 18 million players, comfortably seated in the top 50 of Steam without being exclusive to this platform, whose community has been waiting for the translated version for years; and yet it fails to take off in terms of activity when it comes to the second most widely spoken language.





What has happened there? Well, there are many possible explanations for this: perhaps all of its Spanish-speaking audience was already playing, even if it was another language, or that the High Isle expansion hasn’t quite caught on yet; and it may even simply not arouse much interest, knowing that it takes eight years in operation. Be that as it may, I have had the opportunity to immerse myself in your world these last few weeks, paying special attention to the experience of the newcomer, wondering if it is possible to recommend someone to enter a world that has been growing since 2014 without stopping.

In my case, this handshake has been generally positive. Even if some technical issues such as the quality of the animations or the shading seem outdated by industry standards (the most modern New World, for example, does not have graphics far removed from what current RPGs offer) in the end I have finished giving something more value to the narrative side. For example, one of the first NPCs to move the central thread forward is Lady Arabelle Davaux, who at one point talks about characters like kings Ayrenn and Emeric. Anyone who has been playing ESO for a long time will know that these were key characters in the development of the version. vanillawhich is why it makes sense for us to catch up with them as soon as possible.



You can recap previous events in Tamriel through some conversation.

There are still some damage: You may find a quest objective that reads “talk to herald of clan Amsaad” or the entire crafting tutorial is untranslated, but we’re talking about just that, exceptions. Hoping that these rough edges will go away as new patches and updates arrive, I’m more interested in checking that the things that do work are fine. The reason I think so is that, from my point of view at least, The Elder Scrolls Online is a game directed by the characters. The background of the world is huge, but it is also one well tied to earthly affairs, to vagabonds and shopkeepers, scholars, nobles, monarchs; people who leave their mark on the world through their actions.

It can be subtle at times, difficult to perceive; but on many occasions, I play with the feeling that I don’t go more than two minutes without running into someone with a background of their own. I passed the same opinion on to Lambert, who responded by saying “one of the most defining characteristics of our game is that the characters in the world they are believable, they feel real; comment your actions […] and they do not serve any higher purpose, they are there living their lives”. With its pluses and minuses, ESO is still a super interesting world for discover and explore; but it’s also one that goes through a pivotal moment for newcomers.

It has just been released in Spanish, it bothers to update the curious and also has an earthly story, of ordinary people, of conflicts that anyone can understand without being familiar with the Daedra or other ancient evils. You can find it on Steam, on the official website of The Elder Scrolls Online and also on PC Game Pass.