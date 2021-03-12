Spanish Spin Off of ‘Hen Field’ in the Works

A Spanish film spin-off of Netflix 2018 supernatural thriller hit “Hen Field,” which starred Sandra Bullock and was directed by Susanne Bier, is in the works.

The as but to be titled film will begin manufacturing towards the finish of this yr in Spain.

Alex and David Pastor, whose credit embrace Netflix crime thriller “The Occupant,” HBO Max’s survival thriller “The Head,” sci-fi journey “Carriers” and sci-fi horror “Los Últimos Dias,” will write and direct the undertaking.

The producers are Dylan Clark (“Hen Field,” “The Batman”), Chris Morgan (“Hen Field,” “Quick & Livid: Hobbs & Shaw”), and Adrián Guerra and Núria Valls for Nostromo Photos.

The manager producers are Bier, Ainsley Davies for Chris Morgan Productions, and Brian Williams for Dylan Clark Productions.

Alex and David Pastor are represented by managers Kaplan/Perrone Leisure, company Verve, and lawyer Ryan LeVine/Karl Austen.