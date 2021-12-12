Spanish tennis legend Manolo Santana has died

Manolo was a great influence for the development of tennis in Spain (Photo: EFE)

Spanish sports and the tennis environment are in mourning for the sad news they received this Saturday: Manuel Santana died at the age of 83. A pioneer with the discipline, he became number 1 in the world in 1965 and then conquered Wimbledon in 1966. He started as a ball hitter at the Velázquez club, located in Madrid, playing with old balls and a handmade racket, he grew up as a professional and ended up being one of the great inspirations of Rafael Nadal.

Precisely, the one born in Manacor took a moment to dedicate a few words to what happened: “I just received the terrible news of the death of our great Manolo Santana. As I have said many times in the past: thank you so much for what you did for our country and for marking the path of so many. You were always a reference, a friend and a person close to everyone. We will miss you Manolo; you will always be unique and special. Greetings to your family and a lot of strength at this time. We will never forget you!”.

Nadal’s message upon learning of the death of Manolo Santana

In addition, the official site of the Mutua Madrid Open was in charge of notifying the death of the former tennis player. “The Mutua Madrid Open regrets to announce that Manuel Santana died this Saturday in Marbella at the age of 83. Honorary President of the Mutua Madrid Open, after being its director since 2002, Santana was one of the most important athletes in Spain in the 20th century, establishing himself as a pioneer by winning four Grand Slam titles (Roland Garros 1961, 1964; Wimbledon 1966; United States Open 1965) among other great conquests within a legendary track record, ”the statement began.

And he added in this regard: “From the hand of Ion Tiriac, Santana was a fundamental part of making Madrid host one of the most important events on the tennis calendar, by promoting the celebration of the Mutua Madrid Open in 2002, a tournament that will be held next season. 20 years in the capital of Spain. The Mutua Madrid Open family wants to ask for respect for Santana’s family and send a big hug to all their loved ones ”.

Among all his accolades It also highlights the gold medal in individual and the silver in doubles at the Olympic Games in Mexico, on the return of tennis to the Olympic event as a sport in 1968. Born in the capital of Spain on May 10, 1938, he managed to fill his showcase with a total of 20 titles during his extensive career on the circuit.

Manuel Santana lifts the one at Wimbledon with the Real Madrid shirt (Photo: EFE)

