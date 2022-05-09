Spanish video game development is optimistic, but calls for measures to continue growing

DEV presents the White Paper on Spanish Video Game Development 2021, with data on a sector that continues to grow.

The Spanish Association of Producers and Developers of Video Games and Entertainment Software (DEV), has presented its White Paper on Spanish Video Game Development 2021, where we are offered a hopeful look at a year that has shown us the end of the pandemic and a year that closes with rising numbers, both in billing and in employment and number of companies in the sector. It has also been a year marked by international investment in Spanish studios, with investments such as Tequila Works and Novarama by Tencento Digital Legendswhich became part of Activision to work on the new Call of Duty for mobile.

Valeria Castro, president of DEV, has celebrated in this eighth edition of the White Paper, that it has become a “a crucial instrument to share the challenges and needs of the sector with the Spanish and European public institutions”, achieving that the Spanish video game “is present in all the plans that both the central, regional and local administrations as well as the European one are currently drawing up”.

Metroid Dread

DEV has focused on a series of measures “necessary to establish and strengthen the growth of studiesconsolidate them, and favor an adequate density in the sector”, some proposals addressed to the State government and the Autonomous Communities:

To establish a tax incentive to video game production.



to video game production. Launch an ambitious Spanish industry support plan of video game development, within the framework of the Plan to Promote the Audiovisual Sector (Spain Audiovisual Hub).



of video game development, within the framework of the Plan to Promote the Audiovisual Sector (Spain Audiovisual Hub). Encourage the employment of young people professionals, with special attention to women.



professionals, with special attention to women. Design a reinvestment scheme of multinationals in the Spanish video game.

The White Paper has also collected some of the most important events of the Spanish video game industry in 2021, such as the launch of Metroid Dread, developed by MercurySteam, the announcement of Blasphemous 2 and some independent surprises such as UnMetal, Narita Boy, Treasures of the Aegean, The Longest Road on Earth or Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX.

Narita Boy

We have also been able to learn that the Spanish video game directly employed some 8,026 people in 2020, assuming a growth of 9.6% compared to 2019 and with 73% of permanent contracts. With this growth, it is expected that by 2024 the sector will employ more than 11,000 workers. “To the 8,026 direct jobs we must add 2,590 freelance and 4,912 jobs

indirect, so it is estimated that the sector in Spain involved 15,528 professionals during 2020″, pointed out DEV, which has also held the increased female presence in the industryrepresenting 23% in 2020, showing clear growth compared to previous years.

Spanish video game development companies also experienced strong growth in terms of turnover, reaching 1,105 million euros in 2020an increase of 20% compared to the 920 million invoiced in 2019. A growth that, if maintained, would bring us closer to the 2,300 million invoiced in 2024.

More about: DEV and Spanish Development.