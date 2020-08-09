Sparkly Summer season: 8 Hair And Makeup Inspo From K-pop Stars

Summer season is a time for adventures and enjoyable underneath the solar, and in K-pop, it means a season of pleasure as a result of there are summer time comebacks left and proper. Not solely can we get to listen to new bops to hold us by way of the warmth and beats that can cool us off, however we’re additionally capable of see a wide range of hair and make-up kinds from our favourite stars! Listed here are a number of the viral tendencies this summer time.

Quick and sharp

Lengthy hair throughout summer time can bathroom you down, so a brief, easy coiffure simply would possibly offer you a more energizing, youthful look. Plus, it’s tremendous low upkeep and can allow you to look nice whilst a wash and put on coiffure! (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Purple Velvet subunit Irene & Seulgi are sporting stylish bobs that give them a mixture of daring, edgy, and cute vibes.

Purple hair, don’t care

Fiery pink is sort of the favourite hair coloration of stars this season due to its standout, shiny and fearless look. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa styled her hair with an auburn, reddish-brown coloration whereas GFRIEND’s SinB and Purple Velvet’s Seulgi went for a extra intense pink shade. It’s undoubtedly a hanging look that’s excellent for his or her sturdy, highly effective comebacks!

Chunky highlights

A number of magnificence magazines known as this the best hair development this 2020: chunky highlights. This model creates a stark distinction with one’s pure hair coloration, and it’s bringing again old fashioned ’90s vibes. BLACKPINK’s Jennie went for blonde entrance streaks that flatter her heart-shaped face. GFRIEND’s Umji had streaks beneath her lengthy hair, and Apink’s Eunji went for easy purple streaks that add a mysterious contact to her pure black hair. In the meantime, Sunmi used a filter to go for a daring look with highlights on her bangs. Whether or not you’re up for experimental or delicate highlights, this model is unquestionably on development!

Bejeweled hair accent

We’re seeing this hair accent in lots of music movies as of late, as proven by Jennie, Somi, and Ladies’ Technology’s Taeyeon and Hyoyeon! It provides off a chic look that’s excellent for these queens.

Mermaid-inspired

Taeyeon is giving fairly mermaid vibes with this memorable look. Full with aqua blue shades, pearly sheen make-up, and beads and shells in her hair, this model is unmistakably summery!

Shimmery gems

Stars appear to gravitate in the direction of the bejeweled development even in make-up as seen on Chungha, Heize, and GFRIEND’s Sowon, Yerin, and SinB. It consists of both glitters or small beads unfold everywhere in the face like glimmering freckles, or gold flakes fastidiously positioned on prime of the eyeshadow. It’s a mystical look that can absolutely depart onlookers bewitched.

Thick pure brows

Straight brows are nonetheless fairly commonplace in K-pop, however in Purple Velvet – Irene & Seulgi’s sturdy comeback idea for “Monster,” their brows had been styled in a thicker, bolder model. The darkish, outlined, and thick brows matched their edgy, alluring idea completely. And if anybody might pull it off, it’s these two!

Purple glow

Sunmi’s expertly-blended luxurious purple eyeshadow turned viral for being a singular streak of glimmer that shapes the attention. Sunmi lately posted a group of images of followers who took inspiration from her profitable look!

