Sparks Fly Between Lee Je Hoon And Esom In Upcoming Drama “Taxi Driver”

SBS’s upcoming drama “Taxi Driver” has shared a sneak peek of a tense face-off between leads Lee Je Hoon and Esom!

Based mostly on the favored webtoon of the identical identify, “Taxi Driver” tells the story of a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who’re unable to get justice via the legislation. Lee Je Hoon will star as Kim Do Gi, a former particular forces officer who works as a driver for the service, whereas Esom will star as passionate prosecutor Kang Ha Na, who begins to develop suspicious of each Kim Do Gi and the weird taxi service.

On April 5, the upcoming drama launched stills of an icy confrontation between the 2 protagonists. The fierce Kang Ha Na, who doesn’t let something get in the way in which of her pursuit of justice, seems to have sought out the Rainbow Taxi service on her personal.

When she and Kim Do Gi cross paths at Rainbow Taxi, the 2 unstoppable forces appear to sense that they’ve met their match—and so they each glare daggers at each other whereas warily conserving their distance.

The producers of “Taxi Driver” teased, “From the very first episode, Lee Je Hoon and Esom will create a pressure that looks like strolling on skinny ice.”

“The drama’s fast-paced, suspenseful plot will give viewers each excessive thrills and the refreshing pleasure of vicarious [revenge],” they continued, “so we ask that you just please stay up for it.”

“Taxi Driver” will premiere on April 9, taking on the time slot beforehand occupied by “The Penthouse 2.” Try a teaser for the drama right here!

In the meantime, watch Lee Je Hoon in “Traveler” with subtitles under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)