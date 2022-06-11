Speak! is a decentralized and open-source messaging app that wants to be a safer alternative to WhatsApp: this is how it works

Faced with doubts about the use of our personal data by companies such as Facebook, Google and other technological giants, it is worth taking a look at other alternatives in terms of messaging services. We have recently discovered una app de chat open-source with the peculiarity of using the Tor network to transfer encrypted messages, being able to converse completely anonymously and securely.

Speak! It is available for PC, Mac, Linux and Android, and in this article we are going to show you how it works and what advantages it has compared to other messaging services such as WhatsApp, Telegram and others.

Speak!, a secure and decentralized open-source alternative

As we have mentioned, Speak! It makes use of the Tor network to keep our conversations secure and private. The service has end-to-end encrypted messaging, in addition to being completely decentralized and open-source.





The goal of Speak! is to be a more secure alternative to everyday messaging apps like WhatsApp, and a competitor to Signal. In addition, as mentioned on the web, it remains ‘100% censorship-free’something that Russian citizens will appreciate in these times.

The service ensures that our communications will be completely anonymousalthough it does not hurt to review our habits on our computer or mobile device if we want it to be that way.

Uses the Tor network, and is immune to censorship and extremely difficult for hackers





One of the advantages is that does not use our phone number, instead it generates a random ID that we will have to share with other users in order to start a conversation. Given the length of this ID, it will be difficult for someone to keep it.

As it is decentralized and there is no main server through which the conversations pass, the service is immune to censorship, in addition to being much harder for hackers perform an attack in the absence of a central link point.

A limited chat, prioritizing security

Another advantage to maintain anonymity and our security is your self-destructive chat, deleting all the information when closing the application. In addition, as there is no login, we do not share personal information with any company, since it is through a public identification key that we can start using it and add contacts.





As for rich text, the only thing we can hold on to are emojis, although they can be disabled through a function in the chat itself.

The service is also responsible for remove metadata from conversations and it has a function to send files privately.





At the beginning of its use, we can modify the connection through a proxy, port filtering, and repeaters. The configuration options are scarce, since they allow us to modify only the sound of the notifications, the theme, or even an option to perform a backup and export all our personal information and contacts.

conclusion

If you want to use a safe and effective application, Speak! It is a good alternative, although it must be made clear that it reaches the point where permissions must be accepted for each action that we carry out, and opening a conversation with someone is much less intuitive than the most popular messaging apps. In this way, we recommend its use only when we want to open a totally anonymous and private conversation.