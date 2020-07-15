Speaking good English, handsome is not enough, good thinking, ideology and principle matters more for the country: Ashok Gehlot

new Delhi: The political arrogance of Rajasthan seems to stop. The crisis that overshadowed the Congress government is also not present. Sachin Pilot is seen on the backfoot. Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gahlot has said many things about the entire political storm. Gehlot has also targeted Sachin Pilot. Also Read – Sachin Pilot may have to be removed from the post of Ashok Gehlot, but Congress has these 5 options

Ashok Gehlot said that he spoke good English, talking well to the media and getting handsome is not all. What is in your heart for the country, your ideology, principles and commitment matters a lot. Also Read – Ashok Gehlot has only 5 options to save the government, how will the Congress government of Rajasthan survive

Gehlot said that I have been in politics for 40 years. I love the new generation. They are the future. Ashok Gehlot said that there was preparation for horse-trading in Jaipur. I have enough proof of this. We had to keep our people in the hotel for 10 days. If we do not do this then the same thing would have been done here in Manesar. Also Read – Political Crisis in Rajasthan Update: Sachin Pilot said for the first time on the question of joining BJP, said this

Please tell that Sachin Pilot had openly revolted. He even said that the Gehlot government is in a minority. After this, after a fierce tug of war, Congress took an aggressive stand and removed Sachin Pilot from the post of state president and deputy CM. After this, Sachin said that he is in Congress only and is not going to join BJP at any cost. At present, the cloud of crisis has removed on the Rajasthan government.