Special campaign will be conducted for women safety in Navratri, CM Yogi gave instructions to officials

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while stressing the need to strike at the root of crime against women, on Sunday directed to carry out a campaign for women's safety and empowerment from the upcoming Shardiya Navratri to Vasantik Navratri. A spokesperson of the state government said that the Chief Minister gave these instructions at his government residence on the occasion of a presentation of the Home Department regarding women safety and empowerment.

He said, "There is a need to strike at the root of crime against women and girls. In view of this, a campaign should be launched in connection with women's safety and empowerment in the state. This campaign should be run continuously from the upcoming Sharadiya Navratri to Vasantik Navratri. "

Yogi said that in the first phase of the campaign, comprehensive awareness programs should be organized regarding women safety and empowerment. He said that in the second phase, the campaign should be conducted as 'Operation'. During this time, enforcement action should be taken in respect of women safety and empowerment cases.

He said that during the Sharadiya Navaratri, short films and street plays should be performed to create awareness about effective curbing of crimes like female feticide, violence against women, etc. at Puja Pandals and Ramlila sites. This medium can play a big role in widespread awareness.

He said that all departments related to the campaign should prepare an outline of the programs to be organized by Monday evening of October 12. He suggested ‘Mission Shakti’ for comprehensive awareness program in the first phase and ‘Operation Shakti’ for the second phase related to enforcement action.

Yogi said that various interested voluntary, professional, organizations and institutions should also be linked with the Women’s Safety Campaign. More organizations should be connected by creating dialogues. He said that mass movement is formed only through public participation. In view of this, efforts should be made for wider public participation.