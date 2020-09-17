Special CBI court orders: FIR to be lodged against Arun Shourie and others, complete case of rigging in hotel disinvestment

new Delhi: A special CBI court has ordered to register an FIR against Arun Shaur, who was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. In the case of alleged corruption and fraud in the government-run hotel, a case has been ordered against Arun Shaur, including former disinvestment secretary Pradeep Baijal and three other people. Also Read – The school girl who was ‘murdered’, she returned as mother of 3 children, police-CBI also rioted

Let us know that in the year 2002, Lakshmi Vilas Palace Hotel was sold to Bharat Hotels Limited. It now runs the Lalit Group of Hotels. The Special CBI Judge issued an order saying that Laxmi Vilas Palace should be handed over to the state government. Please tell that this hotel was sold to Bharat Hotels Limited at a much lower price than the market price. The government suffered a loss of Rs 244 crore on selling the hotel for less than the market price.

In the year 2002, the price of this hotel was 250 crores, but it was sold for only 7.50 crores. In this, the names of the then Minister Arun Shourie and Secretary Pradeep Baijal have come up. According to the court, prima facie it seems that he misused his position to buy and sell the hotel and the center had lost Rs 244 crore. The special court has ordered the district collector of Udaipur to take possession of the hotel immediately.

An FIR was filed by the CBI in the case on 13 August 2014, after which the preliminary investigation accused Baijal of misusing his position to plot a disinvestment of the Laxmi Palace Hotel. It has been told in the FIR that the price of the hotel was Rs 252 crore at the time. But it was disinvested for Rs 7.52 crore and sold to Bharat Hotels Limited.