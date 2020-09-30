Special court’s decision to acquit all the convicts against the Supreme Court’s decision: Congress

new Delhi: The Congress termed the decision of the special court to acquit all the culprits in the Babri Masjid Demolition Case case, beyond the Supreme Court decision and the constitution. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala issued a statement saying – The decision of the special court to acquit all the convicts is beyond the Supreme Court decision and the constitution. The demolition of Babri Masjid was an unlawful offense as per the 9 November 2019 decision of the Supreme Court bench of 5 judges. Also Read – Today’s verdict of CBI court is a dark day for India’s court date: Asaduddin Owaisi

The Congress Spokesperson said in the statement- The decision of the special court to acquit all the culprits in the Babri Masjid demolition case is beyond the Supreme Court decision and the constitution. The demolition of Babri Masjid was an unlawful offense as per the November 9, 2019 decision of the Supreme Court bench of five judges. But the special court acquitted all the culprits. The decision of the special court is also clearly contrary to the decision of the Supreme Court.

Every Indian who has innate faith in the Constitution & also in the spirit of communal amity & brotherhood expects & urges the Central & State Governments to file an appeal against the decision of the special court as founded in error: Congress leader Randeep Surjewala https: / /t.co/ByfN3ZcHuR
– ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020

Surjewala further said in the statement – the whole country knows that the BJP-RSS and their leaders had made a disgusting conspiracy to break the communal harmony of the country and society for political gains. The BJP government of Uttar Pradesh at that time was also involved in this conspiracy to dissolve communal harmony. Even the Supreme Court was tricked by giving false affidavits at that time. After examining all these aspects, facts and evidence, the Supreme Court held the demolition of the mosque illegal.

The Congress spokesperson said in the party’s statement – Every person who believes in constitution, social harmony and brotherhood expects and expects the provincial and central governments to file an appeal in the High Court against this irrational decision of the special court and without any favor or Will comply with the country’s constitution and law of prejudice. This is the true practice of the Constitution and the law.