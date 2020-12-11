Special initiative of Yogi government amidst agrarian movement, 20 lakh farmers will be given vegetable seeds for free

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said that to promote the cultivation of vegetables, the Yogi government of the state will provide 20 lakh farmers of the state with vegetable seeds for free. Surya Pratap Shahi was presiding over the second technical session of the primary sector on the second day of the national webinar and seminar on sustainable development issue, strategy and future direction of Purvanchal organized under joint aegis of Planning Department and Gorakhpur University in Gorakhpur University campus on Friday. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Farmer leader said – Center agreed to 12 of our 15 demands, meaning bill not right – movement will continue …

He said that gardening or cultivation of vegetables and fruits can be very effective to double the income of farmers in Purvanchal. There are immense possibilities in the field of horticulture in Purvanchal. Said that is why our government is going to give free seeds to 20 lakh farmers. This step is being taken by the government in the direction of doubling the income of farmers. Also Read – Kisan Protest Latest News: Sukhbir Badal said about agriculture bill – Center is now imposing it like GST and demonetisation

He said, “Where the grain is ready in 6 months, the vegetables in 2 to 3 months. The need is that farmers should be made aware of such technology so that they can earn maximum income from horticulture. The reason for the backwardness of the farmers is that they do not have topical technical knowledge. Diversification in the agriculture sector, multi cropping is the need of the hour. Horticulture can play an important role in it. ” Also Read – Doctors strike across the country today, IMA announces strike in protest against this decision of the government

The Agriculture Minister said that, “The Yogi government is making continuous efforts to develop the agriculture sector. The Center for International Rice Research Center Philippines has been opened in Varanasi, efforts are also on to open a Center of International Potato Research Center in the state. In the last three years, 300 crore rupees have been given to Krishi Vigyan Kendras and other agricultural institutions. Today almost all districts have agricultural science centers. Crop protection is being given at a mere five percent premium by including all new districts in weather-based crop insurance.

Mandi duty has been reduced from 2% to 1%. 50 percent grant is available for the construction of poly houses. But under the Drop More Crop Scheme, 80 to 90 percent grant is being given on agricultural implements like sprinklers. Those instruments will also save water and by giving balanced water the production of crops will also be more. ”

Agriculture Minister said that to improve the quality of seeds, scientists will have to come forward. Referring to the mango in this sequence, he said that Dussehri mango has been the identity of UP. Its quality can be further improved. The opportunities for export can be increased by increasing the quality of Gaurjit mangoes of Gorakhpur and Basti of Alphonso. He informed that the state government has constructed mango pack houses in Amroha and Varanasi at a cost of Rs 9.90- ​​9.90 crore. 2000 quintal mangoes have been exported from the state even during the Corona period. Referring to the role of agricultural producer organizations in the development of Purvanchal region, the Agriculture Minister described the Agricultural Amendment Act in the country in the interest of farmers.

Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Devesh Chaturvedi said that when everything was closed during the Corona period, the agricultural sector continued. The lakhs of migrants who returned to the state were mostly from Purvanchal, they got work in agriculture with the help of the government. He emphasized on making a new policy in the agriculture sector by doing ‘SWAT analysis’. Said that there is a need to move forward by assessing your strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

Chaturvedi said, “Human resources available in the agriculture sector of Purvanchal, abundance of water, improved road connectivity is our strength. There is danger of divine disaster like flood. Small holdings, weak cooperatives and relatively weak mandis are weaknesses, so opportunities are also being created by policies like farming diversity, cow-based agriculture, market reforms done by the government, FPO. ”

The Additional Chief Secretary, while referring to the role of FPOs in the agricultural sector, also presented an example of innovation and marketing done by the two FPOs of Maharajganj and Deoria in the field of sweet potato and mushroom production respectively.

In this technical session, Dr. Arvind Kumar Singh, Deputy Director General, ICAR, gave an online statement on the topic ‘Development prospects of Horticulture in Eastern Uttar Pradesh’. Dr. Jagdish Singh, Director of ICAR, IVR Varanasi, also joined online to talk about vegetable cultivation. Dr. Bijendra Singh, Vice Chancellor of Acharya Narendra Dev Agricultural University, Ayodhya, discussed how employment opportunities can be increased in agriculture.