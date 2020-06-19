Special Performances, Collaborations, And Events To Look Forward To From KCON:TACT 2020

The upcoming KCON:TACT 2020 SUMMER will function many particular performances, together with collabs, models, covers, and extra!

KCON:TACT 2020 SUMMER is an on-line occasion that can happen from June 20 to 26, throughout which Mnet will air a marathon stream of stay and pre-taped content material for seven full days on YouTube. The occasion will embody each free content material and paid content material for individuals who buy a membership, combining a mixture of stay performances by Ok-pop artists, meet-and-greet periods, influencer-led panels, interactive packages, and extra.

The week-long occasion boasts a lineup that includes MONSTA X, GFRIEND, IZ*ONE, LOONA, Stray Children, Kang Daniel, MAMAMOO, (G)I-DLE, Chungha, ITZY, TXT, and lots of extra.

The occasion will see the reunion of Wanna One members Kim Jae Hwan and AB6IX’s Park Woo Jin with a particular collaboration, whereas MONSTA X members Joohoney and I.M will carry out as a hip hop unit. LOONA and ATEEZ will cowl NCT 127‘s “Cherry Bomb” and EXO‘s “Growl” respectively.

Followers can even be capable of see never-before-seen performances from LOONA, VERIVERY, A.C.E, AB6IX, and VICTON. Forward of their comeback on June 23, Golden Little one will carry out their new songs “ONE” and “OMG.” ITZY will carry out “No person Like You” for the primary time and GFRIEND will recreate their hit “Tough” as a ballad. All seven teams from “Highway to Kingdom” can even showcase their memorable performances from the sequence.

Most of the teams performing stay on the occasion can even be collaborating in on-line meet-and-greet periods with followers. These periods will make the most of totally different AR know-how to assist followers and artists work together in a brand new approach whereas additionally creating occasions the place followers can sing and dance with these artists, making a one-of-a-kind stage. One-on-one video name interview occasions can even be open for round 5,000 followers all all over the world.

KCON STUDIO can even function a collaboration of content material from artists and YouTubers. ONEUS will take part in random play dance with youngster dancer and YouTuber Superior Haeun. TOO will maintain a Ok-pop idol dance faculty with YouTuber Park Mak Rye (also called “Korea Grandma”). The occasion can even contact on Ok-beauty with EVERGLOW and wonder YouTuber SSIN.

KCON:TACT 2020 runs its seven-day-long stream from June 20 till June 26 at 10 p.m. KST.

