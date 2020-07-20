Special plan for PM Narendra Modi in Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan, will launch 40 kg silver brick

Ayodhya: Bhumi Pujan is proposed on August 5 for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. This program is to be organized in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Preparations have started for this. The chairman of the trust is excited about the arrival of the Prime Minister. He told that the Prime Minister will launch it by placing a 40 kg silver brick. The brick, which is placed inside three and a half feet from the ground, will have the symbol of constellations. Also Read – PM Modi spoke to Assam Chief Minister over phone, took stock of flood and corona situation

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the successor of Nrityagopal Das, President of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, said that the rituals of Bhoomi Pujan will start from August 3. For this, the learned Pandits of Kashi will be called. In view of the corona epidemic, a limited number of people will be present in it.

According to sources, Ayodhya will be decorated in a grand manner during this time. During this time, there is talk of calling all the people associated with the Ramjanmabhoomi movement. It is being told that in addition to LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi, such leaders can also be called in the program, who have been speaking in favor of Ram temple at the same time.

Trust member Anil Mishra said that a formal invitation has been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office, but no official confirmation of his program has been made yet, although a tentative schedule has been set. Mishra also said that the proposed temple will also have a world-class museum where people will be able to see archaeological artifacts excavated from the site of Ram Janmabhoomi.