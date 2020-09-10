Special preparations are being done for the monsoon session of Parliament, MPs will sit in the chamber from the Chamber

new Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, while discussing the monsoon session starting on 14 September on Thursday, said that it was a challenge to hold the monsoon session this year due to the Kovid-19 epidemic, but it would be ‘historic’. The monsoon session of Parliament will begin on 14 September and will end on 1 October. Also Read – Working Women in Covid-19 Time: What is the status of the working woman in Kovid’s time, know from the LinkedIn survey

Birla told reporters, "It was a challenge to hold a monsoon session during the pandemic, but we have to discharge constitutional responsibilities. We want Parliament to be more accountable to the people. " He said, "This session will be historic as it is being held during the Kovid-19 epidemic. It will be our effort to organize the session in accordance with the guidelines in view of the epidemic. "

Zero hour will be half an hour and no question hour

Birla said that the zero hour will be half an hour and there will be no question hour, although written questions can be asked and their answers will be found. Significantly, the monsoon session of Parliament will begin on 14 September and will end on 1 October.

Two chambers and a gallery will be used

Intensive preparations are being made for this session to be held between Kovid-19, which includes taking the distance from sitting MPs to Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. For this, two chambers and a gallery will be used where seating of the members is being arranged.

MPs will also sit in the gallery

Birla said that 257 members will sit in the hall of the Lok Sabha, while 172 members will sit in the Lok Sabha gallery. There is a seating arrangement of 60 members in Rajya Sabha and 51 members in Rajya Sabha Gallery.

Arrangements will change in the session

– Lok Sabha said that efforts are being made to minimize the use of paper.

– MPs will register their presence digitally.

– Screen LED is being installed to run the operation smoothly.

– Chambers will be made disinfected

– MPs have to do RT-PCR test for Kovid-19 before the session starts.

– The Lok Sabha Hall will seat 257 members, while the Lok Sabha Gallery will seat 172 members.

– There is a seating arrangement of 60 members in Rajya Sabha and 51 members in Rajya Sabha Gallery.

– Social distancing due to corona will be strictly followed.

– News agency journalists will get regular entry

– But journalists from other media institutions will get entry for coverage on rotation basis

– – In view of the danger of Corona, despite being near the Central Hall, the journalists will not be able to go there.

No food will be available in the canteen in the Parliament House Complex

– Packaged food will be available as per the need in place of canteen

– Drivers of MPs, private secretaries etc. will remain outside

– During the conduct of the Parliament session, the corona test of the MPs will be held in between

– All the guidelines of the Ministry of Health will be strictly followed.

MPs will attend mobile app, journalists will not be able to go to central hall

Amidst the challenge of Corona, special preparations have been made for the monsoon session of Parliament. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Thursday that due to the threat of Corona, the monsoon session will be conducted with special vigilance. There is a system of mobile app for the attendance of MPs. During the session, MPs will make their presence present through this mobile app.