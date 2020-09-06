Special Train For Bihar: Out of 80 special trains running from September 12, Bihar will have so many trains, know full time table

Indian Railways Special Train For Bihar: Amid the ongoing Corona crisis in the country, Indian Railways has decided to run 80 special trains from the upcoming 12 September. The railway is already operating 230 special trains, in which passengers are required to follow all the guidelines related to Corona to travel. Among the 80 trains for which the Railways have now released, there are trains going to many states including Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bengaluru. Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railways: 80 special trains will run on the track from September 12 for these cities, see complete list

According to the list of trains issued by the railway, 5 pairs i.e. 10 trains will either go to Bihar or will open from there. According to the list released by the railway, Darbhanga to Secunderabad (up and down), Bhagalpur to Delhi (up and down), Muzaffarpur to Valsad (up and down), Chapra to Chennai (up and down) and Jaynagar to Delhi. Will go. In these, trains going from Darbhanga to Secunderabad will run on Thursday and Friday. At the same time, this train from Secunderabad to Darbhanga will open on Tuesday and Saturday.

Apart from this, trains from Bhagalpur to Delhi and Delhi to Bhagalpur will run daily. This train has been given the name of Vikramshila. Apart from this, the labor train going from Mazuffarpur to Valsad in Gujarat will open on Monday, while it has to be returned from Valsad on Saturday. Apart from this, the train from Chennai to Chhapra will run two days a week on Monday and Saturday. At the same time, this train will go from Chhapra to Chennai on Monday and Wednesday. Apart from this, trains will also run daily between New Delhi to Jayanagar and Jaynagar to New Delhi. Apart from this, many trains are going to pass through Bihar.

List of trains coming to or from Bihar (Special Train For Bihar)

Secunderabad-Darbhanga: Tuesday, Saturday

Darbhanga – Secunderabad: Thursday, Friday

Bhagalpur-Delhi: Everyday

Delhi-Bhagalpur: Everyday

Valsad – Muzaffarpur: Saturday

Muzaffarpur-Valsad: Monday

Chennai-Chapra: Monday, Saturday

Chapra-Chennai: Monday-Wednesday

Jayanagar-New Delhi: Everyday

New Delhi-Jayanagar: Everyday