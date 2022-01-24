Spectacular dunk and controversial celebration: the great game of Bolmaro, who seeks to regain his place in the NBA

For the G-League, the second in the NBA, the Argentine scored a great score, but his excessive celebration earned him a technical foul

Leandro Bolmaro played a great game in the victory of the Iowa Wolves, the alternative team of the Minnesota Timberwolves, against the Texas Legends by 111 to 85. At the Wells Fargo Arena, in the town of Des Moines, in the state of Iowa, the Argentine was a starter and in the 34 minutes he was on the court, with 19 goals (4-8 in doubles, 3-5 in triples, 1-1 in free kicks), 6 assists, 5 rebounds and a recovery in the match corresponding to the G-League, the second division of the NBA.

In addition to the great contribution on the network, Bolmaro starred in an action that went viral. A phenomenal dunk, although later he closed it with a controversial celebration against his rival that earned him a technical foul. The Iowa Wolves showed power forward Isaiah Miller as the main figure, with a balance of 30 points and 6 rebounds. Meanwhile, in the Texas Legends, a team that functions as a kind of subsidiary of the Dallas Mavericks, forward Justin Jackson stood out, responsible for 23 units and 9 rebounds.

Aside from that, the Argentine led the victory of his team. Voucher remember that the Cordovan disputed his second match after recovering from coronavirus that took him away from the courts for two weeks. Four days ago, the 21-year-old forward played in the “Lobos” quintet for 29 minutes, in the 92-113 loss against Agua Caliente Clippers, at the Toyota Arena in the town of Ontario, California.

The Argentine contributed 19 points and 6 assists in the duel corresponding to the second in the NBA

In that game, the former Barcelona player contributed 9 points (4-9 in doubles, 0-5 in triples, 1-1 in free kicks), 7 rebounds and 3 assists. In the deficit aspect there are three turnovers and two personal infractions.

Leandro Bolmaro continues looking for his set-up to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves first team Y thus win filming in the most important basketball league on the planet. At just 21 years old, the Cordovan has already broken an impressive record. The last December 6, the forward he became the youngest Argentine basketball player to debut as a starter in an NBA team, at the start of the game against the Atlanta Hawks that ended in a 121-110 loss.

Manager Chris Finch chose Bolmaro to be among the five starting players on his team. He was introduced by the loudspeakers of the Target Center, in Minneapolis, as “the Argentine in the Wolves’ nine” (the Argentine with the nine of the Wolves), thus materializing his first title in the most important basketball league in the world, to his 21 years and 86 days old.

In this way, the native of the Cordovan city of Las Varillas, the same as Fabricio Oberto, another glory of the Argentine basketball of the Golden Generation, stripped that record from Santa Fe Carlos Delfino, who had held it since March 2005 when he started in Detroit Pistons at 22 years and 205 days, converting 4 points in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the official NBA website recalled.

Leandro Bolmaro, NBA player for the Minnesota Timberwolves

That December 6, which marked the history of Argentine basketball, ended with a bittersweet taste for former Barcelona, ​​from Spain, since beyond the defeat of his team, he had to leave the playing field injured due to a blow to the knee. right after a clash with a rival player, Clint Capela, when he had played a total of 18 minutes. In that span, Bolmaro converted two points, grabbed three rebounds, two offensive and one defensive, and also recorded a steal.

Leandro Bolmaro closed a great 2021: he played the Olympic Games with the Argentine team in Tokyo, was runner-up in the Euroleague with Barcelona after losing the final against Anadolu Efes, from Turkey, and made his NBA debut at just 21 years old on September 11 .

