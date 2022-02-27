Spectacular premiere of Elden Ring on Steam, widely surpassing the marks of Sekiro or Dark Souls 3

FromSoftware’s game has already enjoyed a very high player peak in its first few hours.

February 25, 2022

The day has come: Elden Ring is now on sale for PC and consoles, ending a long wait on a day that will dominate the conversation in terms of video games. The title of FromSoftware It aims to be one of the big names of the year if we pay attention to the criticism from professionals, who have placed it as one of the best games in history.

Record 764,835 concurrent playersBut, after the first hours of having been officially released, it is worth taking a look at the data that it begins to leave us. The truth is that they do not disappoint: the Steam page has registered a peak of 764,835 concurrent players at about two in the morning in the Spanish peninsular time, which is quite a milestone for a game by this developer.

If we compare it with previous titles from the studio, we can see that far exceeds the marks set by both Dark Souls 3 and Sekiro. The former approached 129,000 concurrent players, while the latter hovered around 125,000, putting Elden Ring way above both on its way to being FromSoftware’s most popular game.

It is worth mentioning that in Twitch It has also broken records, and today even more content creators will stream the game. The euphoria is expected to last over time because, among other reasons, the title has a fairly long duration. In fact, in 3DJuegos we have not been able to finish it yet, but we have played 60 hours to leave you with an analysis in progress of Elden Ring that you can already take a look at.

