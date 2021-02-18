Spectacular steal-triple and a knockout hit he missed: Campazzo’s best actions in the Denver Nuggets loss to Washington Wizards

Summary of the best of Campazzo against the Wizards

Facundo Campazzo rounded off another good performance, but it was not enough for the Denver recovery Nuggets (15-13 and seventh in the West), which fell very tightly ante Washington Wizards (9-17, penultimate in the East). The Argentine team lost 130-128 and added another defeat on the tour, after losing to Boston Celtic last Tuesday. The Cordovan base added 14 points in 25 minutes disputed: 5/7 shooting from the field, 2 triples, 1 rebound, 1 assist and 2 steals.

As has been happening in recent meetings, Campazzo’s contribution on offense was key so that those of Colorado stay in party. While the Nuggets went 41-24 in the first quarter, the Wizards did not give their arm to twist and took the game to an exciting conclusion in the Capital One Arena. Denver’s defensive inattentions deprived him of a victory, which he missed in the last second of the game.

In addition to the outstanding performance of Facundo Campazzo, there were good performances from Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, who gave life to the Nuggets on the penultimate play of the game. That far triple, after a pass from Campazzo, generated illusion by putting the tie at 128 on the scoreboard with only 2.1 seconds for playing. However, on the last play, guard Bradley Beal was fouled by Jamychal Green as he went to the basket with 0.1 seconds to go and scored the two free throws that gave Washington the tight victory.

Facundo Campazzo beats Rui Hachimura during the Denver Nuggets-Washington Wizards game (Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

Beal finished with 25 points and 10 assists and teammate Russell Westbrook with a triple-double of 12 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. For the Nuggets, Murray signed 35 points and Jokic another 33 while Campazzo, I said, ended with 14 points. A day after his first NBA start, against the Celtics he rounded off one of his best performances, the rookie point guard returned to the bench on Wednesday for the recovery of Gary Harris but coach Mike Malone gave him just over 25 minutes of play and it kept him on track down the stretch.

In that meeting against the Celtics, Campazzo was on the court for 39 minutes and 32 seconds (the longest time since he arrived in the NBA) and accumulated eight assists, finishing as the leader of his team. In addition, he equaled his best 15-point mark with 2/6 in triples, 3/3 in doubles and 3/4 in free practice, completing with three rebounds, two steals, a cap, a loose ball and three personal fouls. These 15 points allowed the former player of Peñarol de Mar del Plata and Real Madrid of Spain to surpass the barrier of 100 goals since he now has 108 points. However, Denver was snapped on a three-game winning streak.

Facundo Campazzo once again had an outstanding performance in Denver (Photo AFP)

Campazzo’s best letter of introduction was through a spectacular steal and a triple that won the ovation of his teammates. Next act, he assisted for a triple by Jamal Murray, his great partner on the field of play.

After a break, the Argentine returned to the field in the third quarter. With the team trailing by six, he made a full-throttle penetration, knocked his opponent down almost to the ground and, after braking hard, rose to convert a double key.

Then he added two more with the possession clock pressing it. Facu entered and scored using a beautiful float. However, an action as remarkable as it was painful was the one he suffered when converting a triple and receiving a KO foul, which Campazzo almost did not feel. The blow surprised the commentators, but strikingly the Argentine did not accuse pain and got up without problems.

