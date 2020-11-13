Spectrum Picks Up Australian Drama ‘Eden’ From ‘Skins’ Creator

Spectrum Originals is including a brand new drama to its slate.

Constitution Communications’ OTT service has picked up Australian drama “Eden,” with the intention of debuting the eight-episode sequence on Spectrum on Demand in 2021.

“Eden” hails a from “Miss Fisher’s Homicide Mysteries” creators Fiona Eagger and Deb Cox, in addition to “Skins” co-creator Bryan Elsley and Vanessa Gazy. It follows the disappearance of a lady in Byron Bay, an Australian city that appears to be a paradise. Every episode is informed from a special character’s perspective, and the thriller unfolds via a number of lenses because the secrets and techniques that bind this supposed nirvana are uncovered.

The forged of “Eden” contains Sophie Wilde (“Chook”), Samuel Johnson Oam (“The Secret Lifetime of Us”), Bebe Bettencourt (“The Dry”), Christopher James Baker (“True Detective,” “Ozark”), Cody Fern (“American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace”), Keiynan Lonsdale (“The Flash”), Claude Jabbour (“Stateless”) and Cassandra Sorrell (“Plastic”).

“Eden” is a Stan Unique Collection produced by Each Cloud Productions and Balloon Leisure in affiliation with all3media Worldwide. The sequence has main manufacturing funding from Display Australia in affiliation with Display NSW. all3media Worldwide partnered with Spectrum for the U.S. rights to the present.

John Curran is about to direct the sequence alongside Mirrah Foulkes and Peter Andrikidis. Gazy serves as head author and govt producer. Fiona McConaghy produces the sequence.

Spectrum additionally has thriller “Angela Black” starring Joanne Froggatt, six-episode drama “The Second Wave” from Robert and Michelle King, and Paramount Community co-prod “George & Tammy” with Jessica Chastain within the pipeline.