Speed ​​of Mumbai halts due to power grid failure, lights in many areas – local services also stalled

Electricity supply has come to a standstill due to the failure of the power grid in the Mumbai metropolitan area, the country's financial capital. In this regard, the power supply company BEST said that due to the failure of the grid, the lights in Mumbai's eastern, western, Thane and parts of the suburbs have failed. Many people are facing difficulties due to this. Not only this, due to lack of power supply, it has also affected the local traffic.

BEST Electricity said in its statement that the power supply has been disrupted due to the failure of the grid at Tata Kaduna. The company said that consumers are sorry for the inconvenience caused. However, in its statement, the company did not say when the power supply would start. Let us know that there is a power failure in areas like Bandra, Mahim and Colaba in Mumbai since 10 am.

Mumbai: Commuters seen waiting at Mulund Station as train services are disrupted due to power outage after a grid failure BMC says, "It will take 45 minutes to 1 hour to restore the power supply." pic.twitter.com/Dwjq4el7Hc – ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

Let us know that due to the failure of electricity, electricity is stalled in many areas of Mumbai. Also, local service on the Central, Eastern and Western lines has also been disrupted. Locals are standing everywhere, because it is impossible to run local trains without electricity. In such a situation, those who left for their destination have faced a lot of problems and now they are forced to go to their destination on foot.