Entertainment

Speed ​​of Mumbai halts due to power grid failure, lights in many areas – local services also stalled

October 12, 2020
2 Min Read

Electricity supply has come to a standstill due to the failure of the power grid in the Mumbai metropolitan area, the country’s financial capital. In this regard, the power supply company BEST said that due to the failure of the grid, the lights in Mumbai’s eastern, western, Thane and parts of the suburbs have failed. Many people are facing difficulties due to this. Not only this, due to lack of power supply, it has also affected the local traffic. Also Read – Mumbai Local News: Local train services in Mumbai disrupted due to breakdown of electricity

BEST Electricity said in its statement that the power supply has been disrupted due to the failure of the grid at Tata Kaduna. The company said that consumers are sorry for the inconvenience caused. However, in its statement, the company did not say when the power supply would start. Let us know that there is a power failure in areas like Bandra, Mahim and Colaba in Mumbai since 10 am. Also Read – Privatization of electricity distribution being done in PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi, people descended in protest

Let us know that due to the failure of electricity, electricity is stalled in many areas of Mumbai. Also, local service on the Central, Eastern and Western lines has also been disrupted. Locals are standing everywhere, because it is impossible to run local trains without electricity. In such a situation, those who left for their destination have faced a lot of problems and now they are forced to go to their destination on foot.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.