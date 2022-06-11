SpellForce 3 Reinforced, analysis and opinions of the game for PS5 and Xbox Series

Another classic PC saga makes the leap to consoles and in this SpellForce 3 Reinforced review we tell you how this adventure that combines RPG and real-time strategy in a fantasy world has been adapted.

I usually spend so many hours in front of the PC that when the day is over, as much as I love the keyboard and mouse, strategy, RPG or frantic shooters, I usually choose consoles simply to get away from the desk. With Steam Deck the story has changed a bit, of course, but until its arrival I lived with that strange feeling of wanting to play something and not doing it simply because I was away from my work environment. That’s why I’m so glad that more and more “typical PC” games end up making the leap to consoles. And the last one that has done it is also based on one of those sagas for which I feel a special affection. I am talking about SpellForce 3 Reinforced, which I have had the opportunity to play in depth in its version for Xbox Series X, putting its revamped control system that adapts two of the genres that work best with keyboard and mouse to the controller. Because yes, it’s true, there are already several RTS that have made the leap to consoles; but a strategy game that is also an RPG? This is one of the key features of the SpellForce series but as much as there are already good examples of PC port to console, there is always that question. It will work?

Not to lengthen the mystery too much, yes, the new THQ Nordic responds very well to remote control, although you have to go through a somewhat demanding adaptation period, and in the moments of greatest intensity, when the fight is fierce, you may feel that you are losing control of the battle; that you do not carry out certain combat tactics because it is not as simple as it seems to select troops and distribute them around the stage while death follows you. With this I am not saying that it is difficult to enjoy SpellForce 3 Reinforced on consoles, on the contrary, I have had a great time building bases, training troops and participating in large skirmishes. But as it has happened to me with other recent releases of the style, the more you should be enjoying the action, the worse you have it because it is more difficult to manage the chaos around you.

Strategy and RPG together, and on consoles!

That SpellForce has something special is obvious as soon as you start your adventure through this fantasy world where using magic is little short of a cardinal sin. It is not only an RPG with the classic group of adventurers facing danger using increasingly powerful weapons and spells, it is also a strategy game that allows you to accompany the heroes with a whole army of soldiers. And to get there before you have to build, collect resources and of course, train the troops. A fusion of genres that works really well, although as we told you in the original review of SpellForce 3 on PC, it may show all its charms too quickly.

It’s not a particularly complex RPG, nor is it one of those strategy games loaded with tactical options. Rather the opposite. It scratches the surface of both genres without delving too deeply into them, meaning that after a few hours you’ve discovered just about everything it has to offer. The missions are interesting and you face some exciting battles, but as the hours go by, the more you feel that something is missing to finish conquering you. And it’s a shame because this fantasy universe has the necessary ingredients to make you live a great epic with betrayals, pitched battles and heroes saving the situation in extremis.

This fantasy universe has the necessary ingredients to make you live a great epicRPG being what it is, the heroes have special abilities that they can turn the tides of a battle, but without their troops, faced with a large army, they can do nothing. And it’s something I like. There are several missions dungeon with its hidden treasures and powerful final bosses, and also large maps with strategic areas that you conquer step by step as the hosts under your command grow. This is when things really get exciting… and when you can miss the keyboard and mouse the most. It’s easy to make use of the unique abilities of the heroes, the interface is very well thought out and the game itself slows down the action slightly so you have time to choose your items well. You can also create squads relatively easily, but when it comes to selecting troops, the precision of the mouse is lacking. As I said, you have to get used to it; and when you do you enjoy the game, but you may suffer more than necessary in battles with several open fronts.

This new version of SpellForce 3 comes to consoles with an extra scenario that allows you to discover the previous events of the main campaign, in which of course you will be able to take charge of their three great factions -humans, elves and orcs-, each with unique traits that subtly change the way you play. Additionally, you can purchase separately the two content expansions that expand the story and put new armies at your fingertips. With some quality of life tweaks (and AI improvements) also available in the PC version, another big addition to Reinforced has to do with the mode. Trip, which basically proposes us to create a new character from scratch to face new missions and challenges with the ultimate goal of increasing its power to the maximum. Here’s over 20 hours of additional gameplay allowing you to explore SpellForce 3’s various hero keys, with the added bonus of being able to play with a friend thanks to the cooperative multiplayer.

Reforced comes to consoles loaded with contentIt cannot be denied that Reinforced comes to consoles loaded with content because there is also a mode arena to fight against increasingly powerful hordes of enemies, either alone or with a friend. I would have liked, yes, that since it was released several years later than the PC it would have done it together with the expansions, but as I say, here you have hours and hours of quality content. All this seasoned by a good audiovisual section that in the case of the next gen version responds quite well, with loading times of just a few seconds and a great fluidity in the action even when the screen is full of soldiers. The scenarios are varied, large and have been designed with care, although the modeling of the characters is somewhat behind, with a somewhat more simple appearance.