Spencer | Princess Diana accent ‘intimidating’ says Kristen Stewart

You might have heard that Elizabeth Debicki is ready to star as Princess Diana within the closing two seasons of The Crown – however do you know Kristen Stewart can be slated to play the royal?

The Twilight star is at present ready to painting Diana in upcoming film Spencer (a titler referring to the Princess’ surname at beginning), which focuses on her determination to divorce Prince Charles in 1996. And, as revealed in a brand new interview, she’s extensively getting ready for the function.

“The accent is intimidating as all hell as a result of folks know that voice, and it’s so, so distinct and specific,” Stewart instructed InStyle, revealing she is at present working with a dialect coach.

She added: “When it comes to analysis, I’ve gotten via two and a half biographies, and I’m ending all the fabric earlier than I truly go make the film. It’s one of many saddest tales to exist ever, and I don’t wish to simply play Diana – I wish to know her implicitly. I haven’t been this enthusiastic about taking part in an element, by the best way, in so lengthy.”

Spencer received’t be the primary time Stewart has adopted a British voice for a job. The American actress beforehand showcased the accent whereas taking part in the titular function in 2012’s Snow White and the Huntsman.

Talking beforehand about Stewart’s function within the film, Spencer director Pablo Larraín instructed Deadline: “Kristen is among the nice actors round as we speak. To do that properly, you want one thing essential in movie, which is thriller.

“Kristen will be many issues, and she or he will be very mysterious and really fragile and finally very robust as properly, which is what we want. The mixture of these components made me consider her.”

A launch date for Spencer has not but been introduced. Capturing for the venture is ready to begin in January 2021.

