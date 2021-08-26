Spencer Teaser Trailer: Meet Kristen Stewart As The Chic Princess Diana This November At The Theatres (Watch VideoP | 🎥 LatestLY

A bit glimpse into the lifetime of Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart) is out by way of the Spencer trailer. The video opens to the Christmas weekend and presentations us how Diana is wired in a rest room. Later, we additionally see the actress strolling in a robe, shutterbugs clicking, and much more. The movie arrives in theatres on November 5.

Watch Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all of the newest breaking information, viral developments and data from social media global, together with Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above submit is embeded immediately from the consumer’s social media account and thenewstrace Team of workers won’t have changed or edited the content material frame. The perspectives and information showing within the social media submit don’t mirror the critiques of thenewstrace, additionally thenewstrace does no longer suppose any duty or legal responsibility for a similar.)